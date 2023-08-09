MARION – She's not a Marion High School graduate. Nor is she an experienced coach, but don't think for a minute that hiring Brandy (Smith) Mieldezis as the new head volleyball coach for the Marion Wildcats was anything short of brilliant on the part of Athletic Director Ryan Goodisky.

"We're very excited about the addition of Brandy as our new head volleyball coach," Goodisky said. "Brandy comes from Shelbyville, which has a very rich tradition in volleyball. We feel that she can instill some of that culture and tradition of winning into our program at Marion for years to come."

The former Brandy Smith is a 2014 graduate of Shelbyville High School. She went on to earn bachelor's and master's degrees from SIUC in social work. She presently works for Williamson County Educational Services as a school social worker.

She eventually moved to Marion from Carbondale a few years ago and is now married to Joshua Mieldezis (pronounced Mel-Day-Shus). Last year, Brandy got involved in coaching for the first time, serving as an assistant to Jaime Clark.

Clark, who ran the program for two years in relief of Beth Mitacek and led the Wildcats to a conference and regional championship in 2022, stepped away from coaching volleyball this year so that she could spend more time with her family and coaching soccer – both at MHS and at the club level.

"I think Brandy definitely gained some valuable knowledge when working with Jaime, who I believe, is one of the best high school coaches in Southern Illinois," Goodisky said. "No doubt about it, Jaime has made Brandy's transition from assistant to head coach much smoother."

Clark said she is confident Mieldezis will flourish in her new role.

"I think Brandy will do a great job. The program is in good hands with her," she said. "It helps that she will also take over the junior high program."

Mieldezis said only one starter – senior outside hitter Jordyn Rhine returns from a team that finished 26-10 last year.

"We lost a lot of talent, but I still think we're going to be very competitive this year," Mieldezis said. "I'm not sure if it's realistic to say that we should win another conference or regional title this fall, but I think we have a great group of girls, who have worked hard in the off season to prepare for this season. Our expectations are to win." Mieldezis said working with the girls in summer camps and tournaments have proven beneficial to both the development of the players and her as a head coach.

"I think we're much more familiar with one another now," the rookie head coach said. "I'm looking forward to the start of the season. We're going to be a little bigger team than last year's bunch. I'm 5-foot-10 and there are a few girls taller than me, which is good to see. It definitely makes a difference the further you advance into the postseason."

Over the last 10 years of volleyball on record, MHS has enjoyed great success on the court, posting 214 wins against only 116 losses – a .648 winning percentage.