Marion wins third straight Wildcat Dual Tournament

MARION — The Marion wrestling team beat Waterloo, 54-29, in the fifth round of the third annual Wildcat Dual Tournament to successfully defend its previous two titles Saturday.

“This year we had eight teams and three ranked 2A teams and some pretty solid other teams, so the tournament was a little tougher this year,” said Marion coach Darren Lindsey. “Waterloo was ranked 23rd or 22nd with Carbondale and Marion honorable mention. This is our first two wins against ranked opponents beating Waterloo in the final match and Carbondale, 60-15, in the fourth round. Kennett was a real solid team with a full lineup. Carmi-WhiteCounty - a 1A school - beat Waterloo, 42-39, which somewhat of a shocker.”

Marion won all five of its dual matches to win the team title along with three individual titles and tying for two more out of the 14 weight classes. Tate Miller won at 126, Ricky Wade at 132, Nate Dampier at 152 with Garrett Berendson tied for the 285 title.

“I had one kid (Tate Miller) miss weight today, but he won the weight class above, which was a plus because we didn’t have anyone in that weight class,” Lindsey said. “We have a ranked heavyweight that’s banged up, but we have a very good backup (Berendson) and he went undefeated today and won his weight class.”

Malakei Weatherly tied for the 182 title after beating Drew Rose in the final match with a pin with 49 seconds left when he was trailing 18-5.

“His energy might have been a little higher than mine from how the match went until the end,” Weatherly said. “He was really quick, so when he would take a shot I wasn’t able to block it. It was not even close before the end.”

Rose led 6-2 after the first period with the only points Weatherly could muster was on two escapes. Rose upped his lead to 12-5 in the second period on two escapes and two takedowns.

“He’s really strong and fast and was beating me pretty much the whole thing,” Weatherly said. “I’m not entirely sure of how much time was left when I was pressuring him on one side and kind of flipped him at the last second ad he went to his back.”

Weatherly fell further behind on an escape, a takedown and three back points to fall behind 18-5 with 1:09 remaining before the match-winning move.

“When I flipped him he knew he messed up he said, ‘oh, c**p’, and I just held him there and he was pinned,” Weatherly said. “It was very unexpected. He put too much pressure on the one side, so I went to the other side and was able to use his pressure to flip him. Text book. When you become a good wrestler you are always looking for the more complex things, but sometimes it’s the simple things that are the best things you can do. I was so surprised I was even able to turn him. I knew there wasn’t much time left, so I just rode it out. Then the arm came up.”

Carmi-White County finished second with a 4-1 record during the tournament’s five matches despite wining just one individual title and tying for two more. Matt Wilson won the 113 title, Isaac King tied at 182 and Titus Wood tied at 285.

Waterloo won four individual titles and tied for a fifth, but as a team finished third with a 3-2 record. Ty Kinzinger tied for first at 106, Gavin Hearren at 120, Adron Winget at 145, Brandon Lloyd tied at 170 and

Carbondale won three individual titles to also finish 3-2 on the day, but finished fourth because Waterloo edged the Terriers, 34-33, in the third round. Aiden Murphy won the 138 title, Isaiah Duckworth the 160 title and Aiden Taylor the 195 title.

Carlyle finished seventh as a team with a 1-4 with Owen Birkner winning the 170 title.

Kennett and Red Bud finished with 2-3 records, but Kennett claimed fifth place with a 60-24 win over the Musketeers in the second round. Sparta finished eighth with a 0-5 record.

