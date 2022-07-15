Tags
MARION — From a pure dollars perspective, the city losing the Southern Illinois Miners baseball team was not that jarring of a financial hit.
MARION — Williamson County State's Attorney Brandon Zanotti is stepping down from his position effective later this month.
BENTON — The Longbranch Café in Carbondale will be paying some of its workers for overtime violations as determined Monday by U.S. District Ju…
GALATIA — The Galatia Bearcats have a new boys basketball head coach.
CHRISTOPHER — Add another young face to the list of rising stars taking over head coaching gigs here in Southern Illinois. The latest is Chris…
Credit for the success of Ryan Pursell’s Blazing Trails Texas BBQ goes to the taste of the food he sells, but some goes to another area business leader.
CARBONDALE — SIU interim athletic director Matt Kupec got the reaction he was looking for from the crowd at Wednesday’s basketball “meet and g…
Williamson County Democratic Party Chairman Tom Caliper said he was "not real crazy about it" after hearing that State's Attorney Brandon Zanotti was resigning his position on the date he has selected.
Three Southern Illinois teachers are outfitting their classrooms with new equipment and supplies thanks to grants from Western Governors University
