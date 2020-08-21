Marlins' Rojas homers in return from COVID; Miami tops Nats

WASHINGTON — Miguel Rojas hit a three-run homer in his first at-bat after being activated from the COVID-19 injured list, and Miami snapped a five-game skid by beating Washington 3-2 on Friday night.
Rojas connected in the second inning against Patrick Corbin (2-2), and that was all Miami needed to take the opener of a five-game series. Rojas hadn’t played since July 26, when the Marlins’ season was suspended amid a team-wide coronavirus outbreak.
“It’s an unbelievable feeling, and I’m glad I got a good pitch to hit in my first at-bat and hit a homer to put us ahead,” Rojas said.
The 31-year-old Rojas was activated Thursday — when Miami’s game against New York was postponed after the Mets had two team members test positive. He was the first of the 17 Miami players sidelined by COVID-19 to return.
“I felt a roller coaster of emotions because I’ve been watching the games on TV and cheering on the boys on Twitter and trying to be as connected as I can,” Rojas said. “But it’s never the same feeling as when you’re playing the game with the guys on the field.”
The homer was Rojas’ second in four games this season.
“That pitch that was a homer was a heater,” Corbin said. “Fell behind 2-0 and it was right down the middle. Just a mistake there.”
Marlins starter Elieser Hernandez (1-0) pitched five solid innings, allowing just two runs and three hits while striking out six. The Nationals had just four hits in the game.
The Nationals got solo homers from Yan Gomes — his first of the season in the second — and Trea Turner’s fifth blast of the season in the third. For Gomes, who joined the Nationals last season, it was his 100th career home run.
Corbin allowed three runs and eight hits and struck out nine in 6 1/3 innings.
Brandon Kintzler pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his fourth save.
PIRATES 7, BREWERS 2: At Pittsburgh, Chad Kuhl pitched five effective innings for his first win in more than two years, and Pittsburgh rolled by Milwaukee.
Kuhl (1-1) gave up a long solo home run to Ben Gamel in the second but otherwise kept the Brewers at bay to pick up his first victory since June 15, 2018. Kuhl missed the second half of 2018 and all of 2019 after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
The Pirates backed Kuhl with a 14-hit attack after managing five runs total during a four-game slide. Bryan Reynolds had three hits and four RBIs, and Colin Moran and Cole Tucker also had three hits apiece.
TIGERS 10, INDIANS 5: At Cleveland, Rookie Isaac Paredes hit a grand slam for his first major league homer and Detroit snapped a 20-game losing streak against Cleveland by beating the Indians.
The Tigers also ended a nine-game slide that included being swept at home last weekend by the Indians.
The 21-year-old Paredes connected in the fourth inning when the Tigers scored seven times off Adam Plutko (1-2), who was making his third start since taking over Mike Clevinger's spot in the rotation.
BLUE JAYS 6, RAYS 5: At Saint Petersberg, Florida, Cavan Biggio and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. each drove in a run during the 10th inning to help Toronto win their sixth consecutive game, over Tampa Bay.
Biggio knocked in Brandon Drury from second to start the 10th with a double off Aaron Loup (3-1). Biggio went to third on a sacrifice bunt before Gurriel hit a sacrifice fly as the Blue Jays went up 6-4.
Yandy Diaz began the bottom of the 10th with an RBI single against Jordan Romano. The reliever got a grounder from Hunter Renfroe with two on for his first career save.
RED SOX 8, ORIOLES 5: At Baltimore, Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez homered to provide Boston an early lead, and the Red Sox beat Baltimore Orioles for their season-high third straight victory.
Bogaerts hit a solo shot off John Means (0-2) in the second inning and Martinez connected for a two-run homer in the third. Rafael Devers added a three-run drive to make 6-0 in the fifth, and the Red Sox coasted to the finish.
During the game, Boston announced it traded relievers Brandon Workman, Heath Hembree and cash considerations to Philadelphia for right-handers Nick Pivetta and Connor Seabold. In a lost season shortened by COVID-19, the rebuilding Red Sox were willing to deal two nig league relievers for potential future cogs in the rotation.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!