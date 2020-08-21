Marlins' Rojas homers in return from COVID; Miami tops Nats

Marlins starter Elieser Hernandez (1-0) pitched five solid innings, allowing just two runs and three hits while striking out six. The Nationals had just four hits in the game.

The Nationals got solo homers from Yan Gomes — his first of the season in the second — and Trea Turner’s fifth blast of the season in the third. For Gomes, who joined the Nationals last season, it was his 100th career home run.

Corbin allowed three runs and eight hits and struck out nine in 6 1/3 innings.

Brandon Kintzler pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his fourth save.

PIRATES 7, BREWERS 2: At Pittsburgh, Chad Kuhl pitched five effective innings for his first win in more than two years, and Pittsburgh rolled by Milwaukee.

Kuhl (1-1) gave up a long solo home run to Ben Gamel in the second but otherwise kept the Brewers at bay to pick up his first victory since June 15, 2018. Kuhl missed the second half of 2018 and all of 2019 after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

The Pirates backed Kuhl with a 14-hit attack after managing five runs total during a four-game slide. Bryan Reynolds had three hits and four RBIs, and Colin Moran and Cole Tucker also had three hits apiece.