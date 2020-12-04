Marquette stuns No. 4 Wisconsin 67-65 on buzzer beater

MILWAUKEE — Justin Lewis scored 18 points and converted a putback off a missed free throw at the buzzer as Marquette knocked off No. 4 Wisconsin on Friday night.
Marquette’s D.J. Carton was just inside the 3-point arc when he drew a foul from Wisconsin’s D’Mitrik Trice with nine-tenths of a second left. Carton made the first free throw and his second attempt bounced off the rim.
Lewis got into the paint and tapped the ball with his right hand. The freshman's shot hit the front of the rim and went off the backboard before following through the basket to win the game as his teammates mobbed him under the basket.
The game marked the most thrilling of the 127 meetings between the two in-state foes whose campuses are about 75 miles apart, though the absence of spectators at Fiserv Forum due to the pandemic gave the latest edition of the rivalry a different feel.
Marquette (3-1) earned its first victory over a top-five team since beating No. 1 Villanova 74-72 on Jan. 24, 2017. The Golden Eagles also snapped Wisconsin's 11-game winning streak, which began late last season.
The lead changed hands six times in the final 70 seconds, and neither team led by more than six points.
Marquette was narrowly ahead for most of the second half before Trice made two free throws with two minutes left. The lead went back and forth from there before the frantic final sequence.
Trice led Wisconsin (3-1) with 17 points, while Jonathan Davis scored 12 and Nate Reuvers added 11.
Lewis had eight rebounds to go along with his 18 points. Carton scored 10 and Jamal Cain added 10.
(6) DUKE 76, BELLARMINE 54: At Durham, North Carolina, Matthew Hurt scored 24 points and accounted for six of Duke's 13 3-pointers, and the No. 6 Blue Devils used a 19-2 run in the second half to cruise past Bellarmine.
The Blue Devils (2-1) raced to a 17-4 lead and was ahead 25-15 at the break behind 48% shooting. They had six 3-pointers, one more than they hit in Tuesday's 75-69 loss to eighth-ranked Michigan State.
Bellarmine overcame a 1-of-9 shooting start to get within 28-25 late in the first half before Duke closed with a 7-0 run, retaking a double-digit lead it never lost.
Hurt kept up his hot shooting and finished 9 of 12 from the field, including 6 of 8 from long range. Jaemyn Brakefield made all four from behind the arc for 12 points, while Jalen Johnson overcame two early fouls and finished with nine points. Duke shot 52%.
(8) MICHIGAN STATE 83, DETROIT MERCY 76: At East Lansing, Michigan, Rocket Watts picked the right time to have his best game for Michigan State.
The sophomore guard scored a career-high 23 points and was strong defensively, helping the eighth-ranked Spartans overcome a flat start and avoid a huge upset with a win over Detroit Mercy.
“That’s the best I’ve seen him play — ever," coach Tom Izzo said. “He was in control. He made good decisions."
(9) CREIGHTON 93, KENNESAW STATE 58: At Omaha, Nebraska, Ryan Kalkbrenner moved to Omaha in June so he could get a head start developing his game and body.
The hard work already is paying off for Creighton's 7-foot freshman center.
Kalkbrenner turned in another strong performance off the bench Friday, scoring 14 points to help lead the ninth-ranked Bluejays past Kennesaw State.
“When we recruited him, our expectation was for him to come in and have an impact if he did what he was supposed to do,” coach Greg McDermott said. “He's an absolutely joy to coach. He listens, he soaks up everything, he asks intelligent questions and he understands the game.”
(15) VIRGINIA 71, KENT STATE 64: At Charlottesville, Virginia, Sam Hauser scored six of his 18 points in overtime and No. 15 Virginia avoided a second upset by an unranked, nonconference foe, holding on to beat Kent State.
Hauser scored the first five points of the extra period as the Cavaliers kept the Golden Flashes from scoring until the final minute. Jay Huff also finished with 18 points and had 11 rebounds for Virginia (3-1), which lost 61-60 to San Francisco in its second game this season.
Mike Nuga scored 20 points, Danny Pippen had 13 and Justyn Hamilton had 12 for Kent State (1-1). Pippen's third try from 3-point range swished through the net at the buzzer to force overtime.
Women
(5) LOUISVIILE, (20) DEPAUL 75: At Uncasville, Connecticut, Hailey Van Lith and Kianna Smith each scored 21 points in the highest-scoring game in Louisville history, leading the No. 5 Cardinals to a romp over No. 20 DePaul in the Jimmy V Classic.
The Cardinals (3-0) surpassed the 115 points they scored against Murray State in 2017, reaching that point total with 3:53 left in the game that wasn't finalized until earlier this week.
Louisville was supposed to play UConn at Mohegan Sun in this game, but the Huskies have been on pause because of a positive COVID-19 test. DePaul was originally going to open its Big East season Friday against Villanova. The Wildcats agreed to move that game so the Blue Demons could play the Cardinals.
(10) OREGON 85, COLORADO 53: At Eugene, Oregon, Nyara Sabally waited two years to take the floor for Oregon.
The redshirt sophomore had 20 points and 10 rebounds in her first collegiate start and No. 10 Oregon set a school-record for consecutive victories with 22, opening Pac-12 Conference play with a 82-53 romp over Colorado.
Oregon (3-0) broke the mark set in 1978-79. The Ducks also set a school record with their 21st straight home victory, topping the mark set from 1998-2000.
Sabally — a 6-foot-5 sophomore whose sister, Satou, was an All-American last season for the Ducks — made all nine of her shots from the field, including one 3-pointer.
