Marshall remembers worst US sports disaster 50 years later

"To this date, we didn't know — nor did we care to find out — who got added to the trip," Ruffin told The Associated Press in a 2000 interview.

Instead, the players who were left behind were called upon to identify crash victims through clothing, jewelry, shoes — even scars. Ruffin became an impromptu team spokesman, answering frantic queries from players' parents.

There were too many funerals to attend. Six players whose bodies were never identified were buried at a nearby cemetery.

A pall of grief and skepticism hung over a program, which had a perennial losing record in the 1960s and had been placed on NCAA probation for recruiting violations in 1969. But acting university President Donald Dedmon and others quickly decided to keep football going.

Jack Lengyel, the coach hired in 1971 to usher Marshall into a new era, said the decision was "based on faith."

They started from scratch. A ragtag group that included three dozen walk-ons, former servicemen, a soccer player, basketball players and transfer students joined the few returning athletes who were not on the plane. Some returning freshmen who were not allowed to play the previous fall due to NCAA restrictions helped fill out the team.