Maryville mainstay Bobby’s Frozen Custard sells to custard chain

MARYVILLE — After 31 years of independent ownership, Bobby’s Frozen Custard will be sold to the chain of Andy’s Frozen Custards.

Bobby and Debra Kozyak posted the announcement on the company’s Facebook page May 5. News reports put the sale at $2 million.

“The good news is we couldn’t have possibly sold to a better company,” the message reads. “When my wife, Debbie, and I started thinking about a custard stand 32 years ago, we had heard about Andy’s in Springfield, Missouri. We took a road trip to Springfield to see what Andy’s was all about.

“We fell in love with the look of their building and overall operation. We ended up purchasing the blueprints from Andy’s and built a similar operation in Maryville.”

The Kozyaks emphasized that Andy’s has always been a role model for Bobby’s, at 2525 N. Center St., which is also Route 159, in Maryville.

“So it seemed only fitting that Andy’s was who we contacted when Debbie and I started to think about retirement,” Bobby Kozyak said.

He said the two companies have mutual admiration and Andy’s made sure that all of Bobby’s employees were offered jobs.