Maryville mainstay Bobby’s Frozen Custard sells to custard chain

MARYVILLE — After 31 years of independent ownership, Bobby’s Frozen Custard will be sold to the chain of Andy’s Frozen Custards.
Bobby and Debra Kozyak posted the announcement on the company’s Facebook page May 5. News reports put the sale at $2 million.
“The good news is we couldn’t have possibly sold to a better company,” the message reads. “When my wife, Debbie, and I started thinking about a custard stand 32 years ago, we had heard about Andy’s in Springfield, Missouri. We took a road trip to Springfield to see what Andy’s was all about.
“We fell in love with the look of their building and overall operation. We ended up purchasing the blueprints from Andy’s and built a similar operation in Maryville.”
The Kozyaks emphasized that Andy’s has always been a role model for Bobby’s, at 2525 N. Center St., which is also Route 159, in Maryville.
“So it seemed only fitting that Andy’s was who we contacted when Debbie and I started to think about retirement,” Bobby Kozyak said.
He said the two companies have mutual admiration and Andy’s made sure that all of Bobby’s employees were offered jobs.
“We cannot thank our customers enough for their 30 years of continued support,” Kozyak continued. “Bobby’s will be run as you have always known it, with mine and Andy’s oversight.”
He also thanked his past and present employees.
“The village of Maryville congratulates Bob Kozyak on his retirement with the sale of Bobby’s Frozen Custard to Andy’s Frozen Custard,” Mayor Craig Short said. “Bobby’s Frozen Custard and the Kozyak family have been a tremendous community asset and partner throughout the years. We look forward to that same relationship with the new owners.”
Andy’s Frozen Custard pre-dates Bobby’s by about five years. Andy’s started in March 1986 in Osage Beach, Missouri, in the Lake of the Ozarks area. They established a store in Springfield, Missouri, where Andy Kuntz, son of the founders, John and Carol Kuntz, and current chief executive officer, worked.
From there, Andy’s has spread to 13 other states with at least 85 locations. There are six Andy’s in St. Louis and St. Charles counties, 14 Chicagoland locations and the Maryville location will be one of the first in downstate Illinois.