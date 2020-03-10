Matthews, Andersen lead Maple Leafs past Lightning

TORONTO — Auston Matthews scored his 47th goal of the season and Frederik Andersen made 32 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Tuesday night.
William Nylander also scored for Toronto, which returned home following a miserable California trip that in which the Maple Leafs secured one point combined to register just three goals against the Western Conference's three worst teams — the San Jose Sharks, Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks.
Mitch Marner and John Tavares each had two assists for the Leafs, who had star defenseman Morgan Rielly back in the lineup for the first time since he broke his foot on Jan. 12.
Ondrej Palat scored for Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 34 stops.
Tied 1-1 through 40 minutes, Matthews scored Toronto's second power-play goal of the game when he took a cross-ice feed from Marner down low at 3:38 of the third period.
The Leafs entered the game on an 0-for-14 run with the man advantage, but finished 2 for 4 after also connecting twice on four opportunities in a 4-3 victory at Tampa Bay on Feb. 25.
Toronto defenseman Travis Dermott sent a shot off the post midway through the third as the Leafs came close to adding a third goal.
The Lightning pressed late in the final period, but Andersen was too tough, making a big stop on Kevin Shattenkirk from the slot, to secure a much-needed win for the Leafs.
Tampa Bay came in six points back of the Boston Bruins for first in the NHL's overall standings and in the Atlantic. The Lightning have lost two straight after getting stunned 5-4 in a shootout by the last-place Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.
BRUINS 2, FLYERS 0: At Philadelphia, Matt Grzelcyk and Patrice Bergeron scored, Tuukka Rask stopped 36 shots and Boston beat Philadelphia to snap the Flyers' nine-game winning streak.
The Bruins (44-14-12) became the first team with 100 points this season and Rask picked up his 50th career shutout. Rask became the sixth active goalie with at least 50 shutouts. He has five this season.
PENGUINS 5, DEVILS 2: At Newark, Evgeni Malkin scored two goals and set up another to lead slumping Pittsburgh to a victory over New Jersey.
Evan Rodrigues and defensemen Justin Schultz and Kris Letang also scored as the Penguins won for only the third time in 11 games. Matt Murray made 20 saves to help Pittsburgh reach 40 wins for the seventh straight season and 13th time since 2006-07. The only exception was the 48-game lockout-shortened season in 2012-13.