Matthews, Andersen lead Maple Leafs past Lightning

TORONTO — Auston Matthews scored his 47th goal of the season and Frederik Andersen made 32 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Tuesday night.

William Nylander also scored for Toronto, which returned home following a miserable California trip that in which the Maple Leafs secured one point combined to register just three goals against the Western Conference's three worst teams — the San Jose Sharks, Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks.

Mitch Marner and John Tavares each had two assists for the Leafs, who had star defenseman Morgan Rielly back in the lineup for the first time since he broke his foot on Jan. 12.

Ondrej Palat scored for Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 34 stops.

Tied 1-1 through 40 minutes, Matthews scored Toronto's second power-play goal of the game when he took a cross-ice feed from Marner down low at 3:38 of the third period.

The Leafs entered the game on an 0-for-14 run with the man advantage, but finished 2 for 4 after also connecting twice on four opportunities in a 4-3 victory at Tampa Bay on Feb. 25.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Toronto defenseman Travis Dermott sent a shot off the post midway through the third as the Leafs came close to adding a third goal.