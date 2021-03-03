McConnell sets steals mark, Pacers rally past Cavs 114-111

CLEVELAND — T.J. McConnell set an NBA record with nine steals in the first half and posted his second career triple-double with 16 points, 13 assists and a franchise-best 10 steals, leading Indiana to a 114-111 victory over Cleveland on Wednesday night.
McConnell also went 8 of 8 from the field in 36 minutes off the bench as Indiana rallied from a 19-point deficit in the third quarter and snapped Cleveland’s four-game winning streak. Malcolm Brogdon scored 27 points for the Pacers, who snapped a four-game skid.
The NBA record of 11 steals in a game is shared by New Jersey’s Kendall Gill on April 3, 1999, against Miami, and San Antonio’s Larry Kenon on Dec. 26, 1976, at Kansas City.
McConnell’s previous career best was six steaks on two occasions, the last on Feb. 12, 2018, against New York, when he had his first triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. The sixth-year pro entered the game second in the league in steals with 1.73 per game.
Collin Sexton had 32 points, 10 assists and three steals, and Jarrett Allen had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who committed 26 turnovers. Cleveland held an 81-62 lead with 6:07 left in the third quarter, but the Pacers answered with a 34-11 run over the next 11 1/2 minutes.
Indiana went in front for good at 108-106 on a 3-pointer by Justin Holiday with 1:18 remaining. After Dylan Windler made a layup to pull the Cavaliers within 112-111, Malcolm Brogdon made two free throws with one second left and Cleveland was unable to get off a potential game-tying shot.
Indiana stole the ball on six straight Cleveland possessions in the first -- five by McConnell – and scored 11 consecutive points. McConnell also had three assists in the 100-second surge.
Cleveland carried a 61-51 lead into the half thanks to 14 points and 10 assists by Sexton and 13 points from Allen. The Cavaliers outrebounded Indiana 26-5, with Allen grabbing six.
Sexton became the first Cleveland player with 10 assists in the opening half since LeBron James on Feb. 6, 2017, at Washington. The last Cavaliers player with a point-assist double-double in a half was James on Feb. 7, 2018, against Minnesota.
76ERS 131, JAZZ 123: At Philadelphia, Joel Embiid had 40 points and 19 rebounds and hit a tying 3-pointer late in regulation, and Tobias Harris scored 11 of his 22 points in overtime to lead Philadelphia past Utah in a matchup of the NBA's top two teams.
Ben Simmons added 17 points for the 76ers, who improved their Eastern Conference-leading record to 24-12.
Donovan Mitchell had 33 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Jazz, who lost their second straight. Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 points apiece for Utah.
Mitchell was ejected with 30.8 seconds left in overtime after picking up his second technical. He got his first with 57.5 seconds remaining in the extra period after arguing a foul call.
PISTONS 129, TORONTO 105: At Tampa, Florida, Wayne Ellington scored 25 points and Detroit beat virus-depleted Toronto to snap a three-game losing streak.
Ellington was 8 of 11 from 3-point range and the Pistons were 20 for 41 overall from long range. Detroit’s backup had 56 points, with Rodney McGruder and Saben Lee each finishing with 20.
Norman Powell had 36 points for Toronto, and Kyle Lowry added 21 points.
The Raptors played without Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby, three of their top four scorers, and reserves Malachi Flynn and Patrick McCaw because of the NBA's health and safety protocols. Coach Nick Nurse and most of his staff also were held out.
NETS 132, ROCKETS 114: At Houston, James Harden had a triple-double with 29 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists in the first meeting with his former Houston teammates and Brooklyn Nets handed the Rockets their 13th straight loss.
The Nets set a franchise record with their seventh straight road victory and have won 10 of their last 11 overall.
It’s the longest skid for the Rockets, who had just eight players available because of injuries, since they dropped 15 in a row in 2001. They’ve had a tough time since Harden was traded Jan. 14 and haven’t won since Feb. 4.