McGruder's late 3 helps Clippers edge Trail Blazers 122-120

Lillard said he expects himself to make those free throws.

"And I didn't when my team needed it, which is a failure for me that I can accept," Lillard said.

Portland led by as much as 10 in the first quarter and was up 37-34 at the end of the quarter. The Clippers took their first lead in the second quarter on a 3 by Landry Shamet at 44-42, but they never led by more than that as Portland was up 75-69 at halftime. Portland also led 96-95 at the end of the third.

NUGGETS 134, JAZZ 132: At Lake Buena Vista, Florida, Jamal Murray scored 23 points in his first game of the NBA restart, including the tying and go-ahead baskets, and Denver beat Utah in two overtimes.

The Nuggets overcame Donovan Mitchell's 35 points for Utah, including a 3-pointer with 4.2 seconds remaining in the second overtime. But he missed a desperation heave from near half-court as the game ended.

Murray, playing his first game since March 11 after missing four games with left hamstring tightness, sank a fallaway jumper for a 123-all tie and then beat the shot clock with a go-ahead 3-pointer. He had 12 rebounds and eight assists, just missing a triple-double.

Nikola Jokic scored 10 of his 30 points in the first overtime for Denver, which solidified its hold on third place in the Western Conference playoff standings.

