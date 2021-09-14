McKenzie leads Cleveland to win over Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Triston McKenzie was sent to Triple-A four times this season, as the lanky 24-year-old worked through some early struggles.

Now Cleveland has another budding star pitcher, turning in one stellar start after another.

McKenzie cruised through six innings of the first game of a doubleheader to lead the Indians past Minnesota 3-1 on Tuesday, after a comebacker off the wrist of Twins rookie Joe Ryan sidelined one half of the pitching duel.

"That was pretty much the sole purpose of me going down there, to figure out my control and figure out how to attack the strike zone," McKenzie said. "The past month a half, past two months, has just been a culmination of all the work that was put in."

McKenzie (5-6) had seven strikeouts, including Byron Buxton three times, with just three hits and one walk allowed to record his fifth straight outing of six innings or more and one run or less. The right-hander has retired 96 of the last 112 batters he's faced.

"When he needs to throw a strike, he's been able to put multiple pitches that he has in the strike zone," acting Indians manager DeMarlo Hale said.