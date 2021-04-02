Means leads Orioles to win over Red Sox

BOSTON — Orioles left-hander John Means was supposed to start the 2020 opener in Boston before a sore arm landed him on the injured list.

When he got his chance this year, he froze the Red Sox in a frigid Fenway Park.

Means pitched seven innings of one-hit ball, allowing a single to lead off the game and retiring the last 18 batters he faced on Friday to lead Baltimore to a victory over Boston in their rain-delayed opener.

"It was a really cool experience. Something I'll have, to tell my kids forever," Means said. "It was probably one of the best starts of my career."

Means struck out five and allowed just two baserunners — the other on an error — earning the win when Ryan Mountcastle doubled in two runs in the sixth to break a scoreless tie. Anthony Santander added an RBI single in the eighth.

Means allowed a single to Boston leadoff hitter Kiké Hernández, then picked him off first. The only other Red Sox baserunner for him came when Xander Bogaerts reached on third baseman Maikel Franco's error to lead off the second; he was stranded there.

"Just a clinic, pitching wise," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. "Gave up the leadoff single and then cruised from there."