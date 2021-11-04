Tags
BREESE – Isaac King broke the Black Diamond Conference’s single-season rushing record Friday night, but Carmi-White County’s hopes of toppling…
A 29-year-old man was injured in the shooting, according the Marion Police Department.
A person suspected of committing armed robbery over the weekend on West Walnut Street has not yet been caught.
With just enough votes to spare, Illinois lawmakers early Friday morning approved a gerrymandered redistricting proposal that, with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s expected sign-off, will set the state’s congressional map for the next decade.
FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU and football coach Gary Patterson mutually agreed to immediately part ways Sunday after nearly 21 seasons.
MARION — Evan Noelle had a part in five touchdowns as Marion exorcised some demons of the past with a 41-8 rout of Metamora in an opening-roun…
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a missing man, according to a Wednesday news release.
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — SIU moved the ball more than the length of four football fields at No. 16/17 Northern Iowa on Saturday, but couldn't turn …
MARION — Mayor Mike Absher saw the new city hall for the first time since construction began on Tuesday. The new city hall will be in the old …
While Illinois employment officials hail the state's 5.5% unemployment rate as good news, some area employers still are struggling to find workers.
