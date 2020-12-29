Megan McArdle: Dangerous groupthink at the CDC

Either way, despite Romero's accolade, the discussion of whether to prioritize essential workers was anything but robust. The committee left only 10 minutes for it, during which not one of those 14 intelligent and dedicated health professionals suggested adopting the plan that kills the fewest people. Nor did anyone run out of time to make that point. Ten minutes was actually a little too much for what turned out to be a proforma opportunity to get on the record endorsing the plan, and particularly its emphasis on racial and economic equity in health care. A condensed but highly representative sample:

"This is where we can really elevate the issue of health equity"

"If we're serious about valuing equity ... we need to have that baked in early on in the vaccination program."

"Strongly agree ... for equity reasons ..."

"I think equity is a priority."

"I want to applaud the entire conversation today around the emphasis on equity and identifying that the racial, ethnic and low-income disparities in the impact of COVID warrants prioritization of essential workers."