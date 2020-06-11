Meridian High School
Meridian High School

Meridian High School in Mounds has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Jaylen Easley

Hometown: Mounds

Parents: Janiece Blake and Lester Easley Jr.

College plans: Undecided

Alyda Hite

Hometown: Mounds

Parents: Devanie Casper and Charles Hite III

College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College, then Southeast Missouri State University to study psychology.

Kaycee Nichols

Hometown: Mound City

Parents: Bryant and Jamie Nichols

College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College, then Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study sports management.

Kenya Powell

Hometown: Mounds

Parent: Rhonya Fitzgerald

College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College, then Georgia State to study business administration.

Seth Sharp

Hometown: Mound City

Parents: Shawn and Chasidy Sharp

College plans: Become a welder.

Sandi Woods

Hometown: Villa Ridge

Parents: Sandy and Charlotte Woods

College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College to study business.

Breaking News