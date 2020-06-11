Meridian High School in Mounds has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Jaylen Easley
Hometown: Mounds
Parents: Janiece Blake and Lester Easley Jr.
College plans: Undecided
Alyda Hite
Hometown: Mounds
Parents: Devanie Casper and Charles Hite III
College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College, then Southeast Missouri State University to study psychology.
Kaycee Nichols
Hometown: Mound City
Parents: Bryant and Jamie Nichols
College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College, then Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study sports management.
Kenya Powell
Hometown: Mounds
Parent: Rhonya Fitzgerald
College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College, then Georgia State to study business administration.
Seth Sharp
Hometown: Mound City
Parents: Shawn and Chasidy Sharp
College plans: Become a welder.
Sandi Woods
Hometown: Villa Ridge
Parents: Sandy and Charlotte Woods
College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College to study business.
