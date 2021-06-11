 Skip to main content
Meridian High School
Meridian High School

Meridian High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Malik Ballard

Hometown: Pulaski

Parents: Carmelle and Greg Ballard

College plans: Attend University of Illinois to study marketing.

Kambria Childress

Hometown: Mounds

Parents: Anitra Jeter and Deandre Childress

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to study nursing.

Tanijah Johnson

Hometown: Mounds

Parents: Gregory and Keyana Johnson

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois Edwardsville to study nursing.

Zander Kaufman

Hometown: Villa Ridge

Parents: Brad and Kristin Kaufman

College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College in Ullin to pursue an associate of science.

Hope Pearcy

Hometown: Belknap

Parents: Tim and Sherri Pearcy

College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College in Ullin then transfer to Murray State University in Kentucky.

Madison Schoffner

Hometown: Pulaski

Parents: Heather Green and Michael Schoffner

College plans: Attend Shwnee Community College in Ullin to become a surgical technologist.

