Meridian High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Malik Ballard
Hometown: Pulaski
Parents: Carmelle and Greg Ballard
College plans: Attend University of Illinois to study marketing.
Kambria Childress
Hometown: Mounds
Parents: Anitra Jeter and Deandre Childress
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to study nursing.
Tanijah Johnson
Hometown: Mounds
Parents: Gregory and Keyana Johnson
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois Edwardsville to study nursing.
Zander Kaufman
Hometown: Villa Ridge
Parents: Brad and Kristin Kaufman
College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College in Ullin to pursue an associate of science.
Hope Pearcy
Hometown: Belknap
Parents: Tim and Sherri Pearcy
College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College in Ullin then transfer to Murray State University in Kentucky.
Madison Schoffner
Hometown: Pulaski
Parents: Heather Green and Michael Schoffner
College plans: Attend Shwnee Community College in Ullin to become a surgical technologist.