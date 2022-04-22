Tags
Traxx in Carbondale is set to close for five days following several violations and much debate.
Five SIU students, two of whom are dead, were involved in a crash on Illinois Route 3 just north of McClure, according to the Illinois State Police and SIU Chancellor Austin Lane.
Construction of the new Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort is progressing, according to Donyelle DeVore-Kemp of Elite Casino Resorts, a partner in the project.
The Marion Wildcats are churning out college-ready quarterbacks.
Max Valerius started Midwest Mafia in the Jackson County CEO program. He recently placed first in a national Pitch competition with a pitch for his business.
HerrinFesta Italiana will return to featured entertainment for this year’s festival, which will run from May 23 through 30 in downtown Herrin. This year, admission to the music tent will be free.
A female of Mount Vernon was found dead in a vehicle fire in Washington County.
Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens is disappointed but respects the process. The Big Muddy River runs through a part of Murphysboro.
Enhanced charges are now being sought in the wake of the child's death, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said Monday morning.
HERRIN — Herrin High School has a new athletic director, and for the first time in school history, it's a female.
