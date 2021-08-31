Mets' Báez bolts out of doghouse with apology, winning run

Báez batted again in the ninth, and the tone shifted. Fans chanted "Javy Báez!" as he stood in with two on, two out and New York trailing 5-3. Báez beat out an infield single, earning an ovation after trimming the lead to 5-4.

Báez then dashed home on Michael Conforto's single to left field. He was mobbed at home plate by a group of teammates, including Lindor. They shared a long hug moments later.

The 28-year-old Báez was acquired from the Chicago Cubs on July 30 and had hit .210 with four homers and a .709 OPS in 17 games before Tuesday. Mets fans booed the two-time All-Star and others throughout August, when the team has gone 8-19 — Tuesday's early result counts toward April — to fall out of playoff position after leading the NL East for nearly three months.

Players began making the thumbs-down gesture toward their dugout after base hits and other positive plays while at Dodger Stadium from Aug. 20-22.

"When we don't get success, we're going to get booed," Báez explained Sunday. "So they're going to get booed when we have success."

Lindor and manager Luis Rojas said Tuesday they believe Báez — whose first language is Spanish but doesn't use an interpreter when speaking to media — misspoke when he said Mets players were booing the fans.