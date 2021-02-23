Michigan State takes down No. 5 Illinois

EAST LANSING, Michigan — Aaron Henry scored 20 points and Joshua Langford had 15 points and a career-high 16 rebounds to lead Michigan State to a 81-72 win over No. 5 Illinois on Tuesday night.
The Spartans (12-9, 6-9 Big Ten) earned a desperately needed quality win to bolster their chances of playing in 23 straight NCAA Tournaments.
The Fighting Illini (16-6, 12-4) had won a Big Ten-best seven straight games, putting them in contention for a No. 1 seed in college basketball's showcase that starts next month.
Trent Frazier scored 22 points for Illinois, whose star players weren't as productive as usual against a suddenly stingy defense.
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu, coming off his second triple-double in a 94-63 win over Minnesota, had 17 points on 6-of-18 shooting. The dynamic Dosunmu did have nine rebounds and five assists. Illini center Kofi Cockburn scored 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting.
Rocket Watts and Joey Hauser each scored 13 points for the Spartans, who were in control for much of the game with balanced offense and aggressive defense.
(10) WEST VIRGINIA 74, TCU 66: At Fort Worth, Texas, Taz Sherman scored 23 points, Derek Culver had 18 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 10 West Virginia continued its solid play on the road with a victory over TCU.
Miles McBride added 11 points for the Mountaineers (16-6, 9-4 Big 12).
RJ Nembhard led TCU (11-10, 4-8) with 17 points, his 18th straight game scoring in double digits.
West Virginia's three-game Texas road trip this week was cut short when the Big 12 announced earlier Tuesday that Thursday's game between the Mountaineers and No. 2 Baylor was canceled. West Virginia now will return home to finish the regular season in its own arena with four games over eight days.
GEORGIA TECH 69, (16) VIRGINIA TECH 53: At Blacksburg, Virginia, Moses Wright scored 17 of his 26 points in the second half, helping Georgia Tech pull away from No. 16 Virginia Tech for a victory.
Wright also grabbed 10 rebounds in the Yellow Jackets' third straight victory. They also posted back-to-back ACC road wins for the first time since 2008.
Jose Alvarado had 13 points for Georgia Tech (12-8, 8-6), and Michael Devoe finished with 12. Alvarado also had five steals.
Keve Aluma had 12 points and 14 rebounds for Virginia Tech (14-5, 8-4). The Hokies’ 53 points were a season low.
The Yellow Jackets grabbed control with a 12-0 run in the second half. Wright scored seven points during the decisive stretch on three dunks and a free throw.
Women's Top 25
(8) MARYLAND 111, IOWA 93: At College Park, Maryland, Maryland’s Katie Benzan continuously juked defenders before stepping back and making shots from 3-point range.
On the other side of the court, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark also routinely converted her attempts from beyond the arc.
It was a mesmerizing performance by both players, but in the end, the eighth-ranked Terrapins had more firepower.
Benzan broke her school record with nine 3-pointers and scored a career-high 29 points to lead eighth-ranked Maryland to a 111-93 victory over Iowa.
Clark was equally impressive and made nine shots from beyond the arc, one shy of a program record, and scored 29 of her 34 points in the first half. Clark has scored 30 or more points nine times, the most in NCAA women’s basketball.