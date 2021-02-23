Michigan State takes down No. 5 Illinois

Miles McBride added 11 points for the Mountaineers (16-6, 9-4 Big 12).

RJ Nembhard led TCU (11-10, 4-8) with 17 points, his 18th straight game scoring in double digits.

West Virginia's three-game Texas road trip this week was cut short when the Big 12 announced earlier Tuesday that Thursday's game between the Mountaineers and No. 2 Baylor was canceled. West Virginia now will return home to finish the regular season in its own arena with four games over eight days.

GEORGIA TECH 69, (16) VIRGINIA TECH 53: At Blacksburg, Virginia, Moses Wright scored 17 of his 26 points in the second half, helping Georgia Tech pull away from No. 16 Virginia Tech for a victory.

Wright also grabbed 10 rebounds in the Yellow Jackets' third straight victory. They also posted back-to-back ACC road wins for the first time since 2008.

Jose Alvarado had 13 points for Georgia Tech (12-8, 8-6), and Michael Devoe finished with 12. Alvarado also had five steals.

Keve Aluma had 12 points and 14 rebounds for Virginia Tech (14-5, 8-4). The Hokies’ 53 points were a season low.