Middleton leads Bucks in 130-105 breeze by Timberwolves

Middleton, who had shooting performances of 4 for 16 and 6 for 27 on a road trip earlier this month, again showed his ability to shrug off a mini-slump. He's 17 for 28 over the past two games.

"He has that confidence, and that's why he's the player he is," Lopez said.

Middleton had 13 points in the third quarter alone.

"I loved that he kept finding ways to get opportunities," Budenholzer said, adding: "The off nights are the blips. Those are the outliers."

CAVALIERS 103, HORNETS 90: At Charlotte, North Carolina, Taurean Prince scored a season-high 25 points with six 3-pointers, Jarrett Allen had 15 points and eight rebounds in his first action since March 26 and Cleveland handed Charlotte their third straight loss at home.

Kevin Love added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who snapped a two-game skid.

Terry Rozier had 22 points, eight assists and seven rebounds to lead the Hornets. Miles Bridges added 20 points.

It was Allen’s first action since suffering a concussion against the Los Angeles Lakers, forcing him to miss eight games. He opened strong with two dunks on Cleveland's first three possessions and had four for the game.