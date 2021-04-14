Middleton leads Bucks in 130-105 breeze by Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS — Khris Middleton had 27 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in three quarters, as Milwaukee breezed to a victory over Minnesota on Wednesday.
Brook Lopez added 18 points and eight rebounds, Jrue Holiday pitched in 15 points and three steals, and the Bucks built a lead as big as 30 points early in the fourth quarter on the way to their second consecutive blowout. After losing six of nine games, the Bucks beat Orlando 124-87 on Sunday.
"It was a great effort all around, from everybody who stepped on the court," Middleton said. "Just trying to play the right way, compete, defend."
The Bucks played without the two-time reigning NBA Most Valuable Player award winner, Giannis Antetokoumpo, because of left knee soreness for the sixth straight game. They're 3-3 without him in this stretch.
Milwaukee, which is in control of the No. 3 seed for the playoffs, entered the evening with a three-game deficit behind Brooklyn and Philadelphia. The conference co-leaders were set to play on Wednesday night.
Anthony Edwards scored 24 points on 5-for-11 shooting from 3-point range for the Timberwolves, who have lost 11 of their past 15 games.
The Bucks scored 45 points in the third quarter, their second-highest period of the season that allowed coach Mike Budenholzer to rest Middleton, Holiday and Lopez for the final period with a back-to-back game looming against Atlanta.
Middleton, who had shooting performances of 4 for 16 and 6 for 27 on a road trip earlier this month, again showed his ability to shrug off a mini-slump. He's 17 for 28 over the past two games.
"He has that confidence, and that's why he's the player he is," Lopez said.
Middleton had 13 points in the third quarter alone.
"I loved that he kept finding ways to get opportunities," Budenholzer said, adding: "The off nights are the blips. Those are the outliers."
CAVALIERS 103, HORNETS 90: At Charlotte, North Carolina, Taurean Prince scored a season-high 25 points with six 3-pointers, Jarrett Allen had 15 points and eight rebounds in his first action since March 26 and Cleveland handed Charlotte their third straight loss at home.
Kevin Love added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who snapped a two-game skid.
Terry Rozier had 22 points, eight assists and seven rebounds to lead the Hornets. Miles Bridges added 20 points.
It was Allen’s first action since suffering a concussion against the Los Angeles Lakers, forcing him to miss eight games. He opened strong with two dunks on Cleveland's first three possessions and had four for the game.
Larry Nance Jr. also returned for Cleveland after missing seven games with an illness, but struggled to find his rhythm. He finished with five points on 1-of-7 shooting in 20 minutes.
76ERS 123, BROOKLYN 117: At Philadelphia, Joel Embiid had 39 points and 13 rebounds and Philadelphia beat Brooklyn in an anticipated matchup that fizzled with the Nets missing their biggest stars.
The Sixers (38-17) moved into first place in the Eastern Conference in a game played without James Harden, Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge. With the Nets standouts hurt or just rested, the game had more of a preseason feel than a possible preview of the conference final this summer.
No matter, the Sixers moved back atop the standings and have the No. 1 seed in sight with just 17 games left this season.