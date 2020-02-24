Middleton leads Bucks past pesky Wizards in OT

WASHINGTON — Khris Middleton scored Milwaukee's final nine points and the the Bucks beat Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards 137-134 in overtime on Monday night.
Middleton, who finished with 40 points, hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 30.2 seconds left to five the Bucks a 135-132 lead.
After Beal made two free throws, Middleton was fouled with 7.8 seconds left and made both attempts from the line to make it 137-134 and Troy Brown, Jr.'s 3-pointer rimmed out at the buzzer.
Beal, one night after scoring a then-career high 53 points in a loss at Chicago, topped it with a 55-point effort that included 22 points in the fourth quarter and seven more in overtime.
Shabazz Napier added a season-high 27 points for Washington.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points and 14 rebounds before fouling out with 1:33 remaining in regulation for Milwaukee.
The Wizards rallied from 17 points down to take a 123-121 lead on Beal's 3 with 1:01 remaining.
76ERS 129, HAWKS 112: At Philadelphia, Joel Embiid scored a career-high 49 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Tobias Harris had 25 points and Philadelphia beat Atlanta.
Missing All-Star Ben Simmons for the second time in three games because of a back injury, the Sixers mixed up their starting lineup and got 15 points from Furkan Korkmaz in a reserve role.
Trae Young led Atlanta with 28 points despite missing nine of 11 from 3-point range. De'Andre Hunter added 22 and John Collins had 21 for the Hawks.
MAGIC 115, NETS 113: At New York, Aaron Gordon had 27 points, 10 rebounds and a big blocked shot in the final seconds, helping Orlando rally for a victory over Brooklyn.
The Magic charged back from a 19-point deficit in the first half to move within 1 1/2 games of the Nets for seventh place in the Eastern Conference.
Terrence Ross added 21 points and eight rebounds, Evan Fournier scored 21 and Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and 10 boards for the Magic, who were superb offensively in the second half when they couldn't rely on their trusty defense to get stops.