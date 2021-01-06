Midwest lawmakers describe 'chaos and disarray' in Capitol 'invasion'

As violent protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to rebel against the count of Electoral College votes in Washington, D.C., U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, a Republican from Murphysboro, denounced the actions as "un-American."
Thousands had gathered in D.C. to protest the count of electoral votes to finalize November’s presidential election, which Joe Biden won.
The Capitol building was locked down Wednesday afternoon and police with guns drawn moved in as Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers were evacuated to secure locations, according to the AP.
Bost’s statement came about two hours after the Capitol was evacuated.
“I wanted to let everyone back home know that I am safe,” Bost, who represents Illinois' 12th District, said in a written statement. Bost also denounced the rioters who gathered at the Capitol.
“Americans cherish our right to free speech and peaceful protest. But what’s happening in our nation’s capital is not just unacceptable, it’s un-American. Please pray for peace and the safety of our brave law enforcement officers and first responders,” Bost said.
Bost and 36 other Republican congressional representatives signed a statement Wednesday pledging to object to electors from four states — Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — that supported Democrat Joe Biden for president.
"Taking this action today will not undermine our beleaguered institutions, as some critics charge, but rather reinforce and defend them," the statement reads.
'Chaos and disarray'
On just his fourth day on the job, freshman Indiana Congressman Frank J. Mrvan was in the final group of lawmakers exiting the U.S. House chamber Wednesday as rioters breached the doors and shots rang out in the Capitol.
"It was pure chaos and disarray," said Mrvan, a Highland, Indiana Democrat. "Something I never thought I would see in the United States of America."
Mrvan, like many congressional members, spent the afternoon and evening in a secure room with about 200 other House members and staffers from the Midwest and across the country as angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed Congress.
Mrvan said he initially stayed in the House as the Capitol was invaded for the first time since the War of 1812 to make sure all his colleagues were able to get to safety.
He was among several Midwest federal lawmakers who expressed shock and disgust at the events.
Law enforcement directed Mrvan and several other stragglers to finally leave the chamber as police barricaded the House door against the marauding mob of Trump supporters; a stand for which Mrvan said he'll be "forever grateful."
"We were the last people to exit as that was going on," Mrvan said. "It was a moment."
Mrvan declined to directly blame Trump for the disruption and destruction. Instead, he called on leaders at all levels to more carefully choose the words they use and to avoid "fiery rhetoric" that can lead to violence.
"Words matter. What people say and what you do matters. And when you're in a position of power you have to understand that," Mrvan said.
Wisconsin Democrats minced no words in putting blame for the riot at the feet of Trump and GOP members of Congress objecting to the presidential election certification.
"What did they expect the reaction to be?" asked U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse. "They have unleashed dark forces in our society now who think that this is entirely appropriate to attempt a coup d’état of our government because of what they’ve been led to believe."
Similarly, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., said "it's disgraceful that our country has to experience this violence because of Trump's lies, conspiracies and un-American attacks on our democracy."
Mrvan noted the events were unfathomable.
"There were people who stormed the Capitol of the United States of America to try and change things because they didn't like how the election went?" Mrvan said. "This is beyond comprehension that we're going through this right now."
"I want to do the people's business. I want the transition of government to continue and to go smoothly, and right now I want to do my job and make sure we certify the results. The people have spoken."
Bipartisan agreement
Similar sentiments were shared by congressional representatives of both political parties across the Midwest, who often disagree on the best policies for the country but universally condemned the Trump riot on Capitol Hill.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, said she's spent her "entire adult life defending our Constitution and people’s rights to peacefully demonstrate." Duckworth is a war veteran who lost her legs in a chopper crash.
"I never thought I’d need to defend democracy from an attempted, violent overthrow in our own nation’s Capitol. I will not yield to those who seek to harm our democracy," Duckworth said.
Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, directly accused Trump of inciting the violence by sending his supporters to storm the Capitol when the House and Senate were in session.
"We do not know at this point the extent of the damage or injuries they have caused," Durbin said. "This shameful chapter in our nation’s history is the real legacy of Donald Trump.
"On January 20, we can begin the process of healing the wounds of this country and start to put this national nightmare behind us."
U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, said everyone in America has a right to peacefully protest, but what occurred Wednesday "goes against everything we stand for as a nation."
"This is not a peaceful protest — it is violence and it is reprehensible. This must stop," Young said.
Likewise, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana, one of the leaders of the GOP effort to delay or undo the certification of Biden's election victory in favor of Trump, said "rioting and violence are never acceptable."
"What we’re seeing at the Capitol is wrong, hurts the cause of election integrity and needs to stop immediately," Braun said.
Another Indiana Democratic congressman laid the blame for the Trump riots squarely on those seeking to undo the election results on behalf of the outgoing Republican president.
"Everything that's happening in D.C. today — from the political theater inside the Capitol, to the unruly protests outside of it — is an insult to our democracy," said U.S. Rep. Andre Carson, D-Indianapolis.
"Congress is here to serve the people. The people chose Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and we must uphold their choice."
Even Wisconsin Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher said "this is banana republic crap that we’re watching happen right now."
"The objectors over the last two days have told me, 'There is no problem with just having a debate. We know we’re not going to succeed, so we’re just going to object; we’re going to have a debate. We’ll voice people’s concerns, and then we won’t actually overturn our entire system of representative government so nothing bad will happen. There will be no cost to this effort,'" Gallagher said.
"This is the cost of this effort."
— Isaac Smith of The Southern contributed.
