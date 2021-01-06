Midwest lawmakers describe 'chaos and disarray' in Capitol 'invasion'

He was among several Midwest federal lawmakers who expressed shock and disgust at the events.

Law enforcement directed Mrvan and several other stragglers to finally leave the chamber as police barricaded the House door against the marauding mob of Trump supporters; a stand for which Mrvan said he'll be "forever grateful."

"We were the last people to exit as that was going on," Mrvan said. "It was a moment."

Mrvan declined to directly blame Trump for the disruption and destruction. Instead, he called on leaders at all levels to more carefully choose the words they use and to avoid "fiery rhetoric" that can lead to violence.

"Words matter. What people say and what you do matters. And when you're in a position of power you have to understand that," Mrvan said.

Wisconsin Democrats minced no words in putting blame for the riot at the feet of Trump and GOP members of Congress objecting to the presidential election certification.

"What did they expect the reaction to be?" asked U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse. "They have unleashed dark forces in our society now who think that this is entirely appropriate to attempt a coup d’état of our government because of what they’ve been led to believe."