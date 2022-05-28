Midwest native Jacoby Andrick talks passion, photography and her success

L&S Magazine: Tell us about yourself and your roots in the Midwest.

Jacoby Andrick: I was born and raised in Central Illinois and went to a small rural school surrounded by a corn field. I grew up in Decatur, where most of my family still resides.

Currently I’m a wedding and newborn photographer living in St. Louis with my husband and our two small kids. I attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale before moving to Nashville, Tennessee in 2014. While living in Nashville, I realized how much I love the Midwest. The south wasn’t for us, so we made our way to St. Louis in 2016 to be closer to our families and also because we love St. Louis as a city. I truly believe the Midwest is best.

L&S: What do you remember or love most about your time at Southern Illinois University Carbondale?

JA: The core memory that will stick with me is the beauty of the campus and the area. I feel like Southern Illinois is such a gem of the Midwest, and I am always telling friends here in St. Louis to visit. I have so many great memories with my now husband at Giant City Park, walking together on campus, and eating at local restaurants like Quatros.

During my time as a student at SIUC, I also briefly worked at the Daily Egyptian newspaper and also started working with Wright-Way Rescue, a no-kill animal rescue in Murphysboro. Even though I didn’t work as a photographer at the DE or at Wright-Way, both experiences were really formative for me professionally.

L&S: How did you find your passion for photography?

JA: Like so many other millennials, I was introduced to the small digital camera and carried that around with me everywhere. I was the teenager who would take my friends out after school to do photoshoots. I'd go home and edit them, and then upload them on MySpace. Did I age myself there?

After I took my own senior pictures, it dawned on me that this could be a real path for me. I started my business when I was in high school at 17 years old. I feel so lucky that I knew what I wanted to do with my life from such a young age.

L&S: How long have you been shooting weddings? What’s your favorite part about the job?

JA: I photographed my first wedding around 10 years ago, but weddings became a pillar of my business in 2014, shortly after I graduated from SIU.

My favorite part of the job is the people. I will never lose sight of how special it is to witness every intimate part of someone’s wedding day. Through the process, I often become friends with my clients and then get to photograph them as they grow their family. It’s really cool that I get to be there from the very beginning.

L&S: How would you describe your working style?

JA: As a photographer, my approach is to go into every wedding wearing my “30 year goggles.” I want my clients to look at their wedding photos and see the people and emotions they felt. While wedding details are fun to create, it’s the photos of your parents, your best friends, and family that will be the ones you treasure when you look back on your wedding day.

L&S: Let’s get personal for a moment. Tell us about your marriage. How long have you been together and how did you meet? Do you remember the moment you fell in love?

JA: My husband Macklin and I met 12 years ago, right before we both headed to SIU. We met through mutual friends in Decatur after graduating at different high schools. We had an idealistic teenage summer romance and coincidentally were both heading to the same university. The rest is history. We now have two young kids, and he’s still my favorite person on earth.

L&S: What’s the secret to a successful marriage and how do you personally make it work?

JA: When you find the right person, I truly believe it should feel easy. Find the person that, in the good times, makes it feel effortless. And in the bad times, you are both putting in the work to get yourselves through it. My husband Macklin and I truly work as a team in all things.

L&S What is your personal motto?

JA: When life pushes you in a certain direction, it’s up to you to be the ball and roll towards it. Trusting in that hasn’t let me down yet.

L&S: Tell us about some of your core beliefs.

JA: I’m a firm believer in positive thinking. Positive thoughts bring positive things to your life. I also believe conversation with good friends, preferably over a strong margarita, are essential to quality of life.

L&S: What advice do you have for couples seeking out a wedding photographer?

JA: Find someone that you really jive with on a personal level. You will be hanging out with your wedding photographer more than any other person on your wedding day. It’s so important to see them as a friend.

When looking for a photographer, also ask them for a full wedding gallery to look through. Anyone can put a handful of great images on a website; find someone who can create great photographs in any situation you hand them.

L&S: What are some things to avoid? What should they look for? What do you say to couples on a budget?

JA: Weddings are expensive, there’s no doubt about that. But at the end of the day, you really only walk away with your photos. If your wedding images are really important to you, I’d advise you to allocate a good portion of your budget into photography. You really get what you pay for.

Look for a photographer who has good reviews, a solid contract, is insured, and isn’t afraid to send you a full gallery or two.

I do think there is a way to be mindful of a budget while also choosing quality wedding vendors. In weddings, time is money, so my advice would be to choose a true pro but maybe scale back the timing of your wedding event.

L&S: So we’re giving you permission to brag about yourself for a second. Let’s name drop. What other publications have you and your photography been featured in?

JA: I’ve been featured in Martha Stewart Weddings, Brides.com, and the region’s Knot magazine.

L&S: Anything else you’d like to share about yourself or your profession?

JA: The photography community is really close and supportive, at least here in St. Louis. Most of us are women, so it’s really empowering to be able to refer clients to one another and see all of us succeed. Also I feel like “bridezillas” really aren’t as common as people think. I personally don’t have any crazy stories!

L&S: How can someone reach you to find out more?

JA: They can reach out on my website’s contact form or by email. You can also see more recent work or follow me on Instagram @jacobyandrickphoto

