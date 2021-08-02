Miles from 2019 Aurora shooting, Pritzker signs gun law overhaul into law

SPRINGFIELD — Within five miles of the scene of a 2019 workplace mass shooting that left six people dead and five law enforcement officers injured, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a wide-ranging bill reforming the state’s gun laws Monday at the Aurora Police Department.

Advocates for the new law – including Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly – hailed it as a measure that would provide the statutory backing and funding necessary to retrieve guns from those with revoked Firearm Owners Identification cards, while also streamlining the application and renewal process for law-abiding gun owners.

“I will never forget those images, nor will I ever forget the look in the eyes of the officers of the Aurora PD. I will forever live with the scars of that day,” Kelly said during the bill signing Monday, speaking of the Aurora shooting. “Nor can any of us forget the weaknesses in the firearm safety system that were exposed.”

Kristen Ziman, police chief in Aurora, recalled how the community was “ripped apart” by the shooting at Henry Pratt Company, calling it the “defining moment” in her career ahead of her scheduled retirement at the end of the week.