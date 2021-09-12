Miners win, Cunningham forced to retire early

MARION – This wasn’t the way Chase Cunningham wanted his pro baseball career to end.

The Miners’ ace righthander entered retirement as a player about six innings and 80 pitches earlier than he wanted when Gateway’s Jack Harris knocked him out in the top of the third Sunday with a liner off his right foot.

Minutes after Southern Illinois finished its season with a 7-3 win at Rent One Park, Cunningham greeted his teammates outside the locker room behind the right field wall, wearing a smile and a bandage around his contused foot.

“Very sad,” Cunningham said of how his last game ended. “Very unexpected. I don’t have the right words for it.”

Cunningham owned a 2-0 lead in the top of the third when Harris drilled a 1-1 pitch. Cunningham tried to block the ball with his foot so that it wouldn’t hit his left leg. He succeeded, but couldn’t continue after taking a few minutes behind the mound.

Cunningham, trainer Brad Brush and manager Mike Pinto walked off the field to a warm ovation from the crowd of 1,187.

“Very tough way to see him go,” Pinto said. “We had it scripted to how we wanted it to end. That wasn’t it.”