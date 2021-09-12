Miners win, Cunningham forced to retire early

MARION – This wasn’t the way Chase Cunningham wanted his pro baseball career to end.
The Miners’ ace righthander entered retirement as a player about six innings and 80 pitches earlier than he wanted when Gateway’s Jack Harris knocked him out in the top of the third Sunday with a liner off his right foot.
Minutes after Southern Illinois finished its season with a 7-3 win at Rent One Park, Cunningham greeted his teammates outside the locker room behind the right field wall, wearing a smile and a bandage around his contused foot.
“Very sad,” Cunningham said of how his last game ended. “Very unexpected. I don’t have the right words for it.”
Cunningham owned a 2-0 lead in the top of the third when Harris drilled a 1-1 pitch. Cunningham tried to block the ball with his foot so that it wouldn’t hit his left leg. He succeeded, but couldn’t continue after taking a few minutes behind the mound.
Cunningham, trainer Brad Brush and manager Mike Pinto walked off the field to a warm ovation from the crowd of 1,187.
“Very tough way to see him go,” Pinto said. “We had it scripted to how we wanted it to end. That wasn’t it.”
The Frontier League Pitcher of the Year in 2019, when he went 10-5, 3.23 in 22 starts, Cunningham pitched as well this year but didn’t get the run support most nights. He finished 5-4 with a 3.10 earned run average in 17 starts, fanning 89 over 98 2/3 innings.
Cunningham’s 97 career starts, 582 1/3 innings and 39 wins all rank second in league history. His 404 strikeouts are seventh, one behind former Miner Tyler Lavigne for sixth.
“I’ve really enjoyed my career,” Cunningham said. “No regrets.”
There were no regrets for Southern Illinois on the season’s last night, as far as the game went. Nolan Earley, Bryant Flete and Jarrod Watkins each homered to spearhead a 12-hit attack against four Grizzlie pitchers. The Miners scored in five innings.
Kenny Pierson (2-1) pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen to pick up the win, bailing Zach Lauzon out of a bases-loaded spot in the sixth by inducing a popup from Harris.
Southern Illinois closed the year with a 15-4 record against its rivals from the metro-east, winning the last eight matchups.
“Says a lot for the guys’ professionalism that they wanted to end this on a winning note,” Pinto said.
After outslugging Gateway 13-11 Saturday night to clinch a series win, the Miners wasted little time picking up where they left off. They led 2-0 two batters into the last of the first when Earley cracked his 13th homer off the scoreboard behind the right-center field wall with Flete aboard.
Following Cunningham’s early departure, the Grizzlies touched Lauzon for a two-out run in the third on consecutive doubles by Andres Regnault and Jose Rosario. But Flete restored a two-run advantage by jacking his fourth homer to right-center as the leadoff man in Southern Illinois’ half of the third.
Gateway closed within 3-2 in its half of the fifth as ninth-place hitter Connor Owings blasted a 2-0 pitch over the 392-foot sign in left-center field, his 10th homer of the year. However, Jared Mang answered in the Miners’ fifth by poking a two-out RBI single to right-center.
Flete upped the advantage to 5-2 in the sixth by chopping a one-out infield single up the middle that scored Watkins. In the eighth, Watkins accounted for Southern Illinois’ final homer of the year by lining his sixth blast down the right field line.
Earley provided the team’s last run of the year later in the inning as he looped a one-out run-scoring single to center that plated Arturo Nieto.