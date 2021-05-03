Minor leagues set for return

The Mobile BayBears moved to Madison, Alabama, and became the Rocket City Trash Pandas — Rocket City for the area's ties to the space industry, and Trash Pandas as a nod to the area's clever, mischievous racoons.

Other clubs with new monikers: Kannapolis has transformed from the Intimidators to the Cannon Ballers, Wichita inherited a team from New Orleans and named it the Wind Surge, and Fort Myers now goes by the Mighty Mussels.

ON THE FIELD

The minors will be a testing ground for several rules experiments MLB is considering, including an automated strike zone, restrictions on defensive positioning and larger bases.

An automatic ball-strike system will be used at some Low-A Southeast League games, the highest level yet for the robo zone that's already been tested in the independent Atlantic League and the Arizona Fall League. The system has received mixed reviews from players, including complaints about how the system grades breaking pitches down in the zone.

At Double-A, infielders will have to keep both feet in the infield at the start of every play, although there won't yet be a ban on shifting three or more infielders to either side of second base -- MLB hasn't closed the door on banning the shift, though.