Minus Embiid and Simmons, Harris leads 76ers past Knicks

PHILADELPHIA — Tobias Harris scored 34 points to lead the short-handed Philadelphia to a victory over New York on Thursday night.

The 76ers played without injured All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Already missing Simmons because of a back injury, Embiid sat after spraining his left shoulder in Wednesday night's loss at Cleveland when he collided with Ante Zizic. X-rays following the game didn't show a fracture. He was re-evaluated before Thursday's game, and the 76ers said they would have an update Friday.

"It's a painfully obvious bind," Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said. "We're missing two All-Stars. You yank that from the team and it's painful."

The duo's absence didn't hurt against the woeful Knicks.

Shake Milton scored 19 points and Al Horford added 15 for the 76ers, who improved to their NBA-best home record to 28-2.

Julius Randle had 30 points and 10 rebounds for the Knicks, who lost their sixth straight game while clinching a sixth straight losing season.

The Knicks were within 107-102 with 2:08 left after Randle made the first of two free throws, but consecutive 3-pointers by Harris and Milton gave Philadelphia breathing room.