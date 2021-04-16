Minus injured Mitchell, Jazz rally to beat Pacers 119-111

SALT LAKE CITY — Tough team defense rescued Utah after Donovan Mitchell went down with an ankle injury.

The NBA-leading Jazz rallied to beat Indiana 119-111 on Friday after Mitchell the left game with a sprained ankle in the second half. He scored 22 points on 7-of-15 shooting before spraining his right ankle with 8:18 left in the third quarter.

Mitchell could not put any weight on his leg, and teammates helped him off the floor to the locker room. X-rays on the ankle were negative, and he was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Friday evening.

Without Mitchell on the floor, the Jazz clamped down defensively to win their second straight game. Utah allowed Indiana to score on only 10 total possessions over the final 15 minutes.

"It's always tough to see one of your guys go down. Donovan, in particular, is so important to our team," point guard Mike Conley said. "He's what makes us go. ... I was proud of the way we responded with Donovan going down."

The Jazz erased a double-digit deficit and tied it at 89 heading into the fourth quarter on back-to-back baskets from Clarkson.