Minus injured Mitchell, Jazz rally to beat Pacers 119-111

SALT LAKE CITY — Tough team defense rescued Utah after Donovan Mitchell went down with an ankle injury.
The NBA-leading Jazz rallied to beat Indiana 119-111 on Friday after Mitchell the left game with a sprained ankle in the second half. He scored 22 points on 7-of-15 shooting before spraining his right ankle with 8:18 left in the third quarter.
Mitchell could not put any weight on his leg, and teammates helped him off the floor to the locker room. X-rays on the ankle were negative, and he was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Friday evening.
Without Mitchell on the floor, the Jazz clamped down defensively to win their second straight game. Utah allowed Indiana to score on only 10 total possessions over the final 15 minutes.
"It's always tough to see one of your guys go down. Donovan, in particular, is so important to our team," point guard Mike Conley said. "He's what makes us go. ... I was proud of the way we responded with Donovan going down."
The Jazz erased a double-digit deficit and tied it at 89 heading into the fourth quarter on back-to-back baskets from Clarkson.
Utah overtook Indiana for good with a 10-0 run, highlighted by back-to-back baskets from Bogdanovic, to take a 108-99 lead. Utah held Indiana scoreless on eight straight possessions over 4 1/2 minutes during the decisive burst.
"Everything was better in the second half and it did change momentum in the game," center Rudy Gobert said. "It fueled our offense."
PISTONS 110, THUNDER 104: At Detroit, Josh Jackson scored 29 points, and Detroit overcame several key absences to beat Oklahoma City, handing the Thunder their ninth straight loss.
Oklahoma City cut an 11-point, fourth-quarter lead to one, but Detroit held on two nights after blowing a double-digit advantage in the final period against the Los Angeles Clippers.
With the score 97-94 and 3:10 remaining, Jackson was called for an offensive foul — his sixth. But that call was overturned after a review, and Jackson made two free throws.
RAPTORS 113, MAGIC 102: At Tampa, Florida, Paul Watson Jr. scored 20 of his career-high 30 points in the third quarter and Toronto pulled away to a victory over Orlando.
Playing in only his second game after missing 11 games due to the NBA's COVID-19 protocol, Watson converted six straight 3-point shots in the period, in which Toronto outscored the Magic 38-19.
Yuta Watanabe also had a career high for the Raptors, contributing 21 points and six rebounds.
WIZARDS 117, PELICANS 115: At Washington, Russell Westbrook scored 10 of Washington's 12 points in overtime, including a pair of free throws to break a tie with just one second left after he was fouled by Zion Williamson, and Washington edged New Orleans in a game between teams just hoping to qualify for the NBA's play-in round.
Westbrook accumulated 36 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists, just shy of what would have been a seventh consecutive triple-double.
NBA leading scorer Bradley Beal added 30 points despite going 0 for 9 on 3-point attempts, helping Washington come back to collect its third victory in a row and fifth in the past six games.