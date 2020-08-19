Mitchell scores 30 to lead Jazz past Nuggets

Mitchell's teammates contributed in a pivotal way.

Jordan Clarkson scored a personal playoff-best 26 points on a day the Jazz shot 51.7% from the floor. They also had 32 assists and hit 20 3-pointers.

Game 3 is Friday.

"We stayed locked in and communicated. That's what we need the whole series," Mitchell said. "We need the same energy and intensity."

Nuggets rookie Michael Porter Jr. had 28 points, and Nikola Jokic added 28 points and 11 rebounds.

It was a rare blowout in what's been a tight showdown between the two teams all season. Despite Denver winning the previous four games, counting the regular season, the total margin was only 21 points.

"All of our games are usually close games and this one got away from us," Malone said. "We have to learn from it. We have to look it. We can't be afraid to look into the mirror and see why we lost. But once we do that let's turn the page."

Already in the process of happening.

"If we want to do big things out here it's going to take a team effort and we're all going to have to step up in a major way," Porter said.