MLB Playoffs: Padres bring swagger, into series vs. Cardinals

SAN DIEGO — The Padres are bringing some serious swagger and talent to their first postseason appearance in 14 years, against their old nemesis, the St. Louis Cardinals.
There's 21-year-old Fernando Tatis Jr., who stands out because of his flair, easy smile, the blond dreadlocks flowing from under his cap, a uniform dirtied by his hard-charging play and his dance moves in the dugout after hitting home runs.
There's third baseman Manny Machado, who has hit some impressive home runs while carrying San Diego in the closing weeks when Tatis struggled at the plate. Machado has also made numerous putouts from shallow right field when the Padres are in a defensive shift.
And there's Wil Myers, the AL Rookie of the Year in 2013 with Tampa Bay who in his sixth season in San Diego has rediscovered the fun of the game — and his batting stroke as he helped the Padres zoom from near the bottom of most offensive categories last year to near the top.
"Man, we're good," Tatis said Tuesday, the day before the Padres host Game 1 of the best-of-three wild-card series. "Just the fact we have each other's back. We have guys that can turn the game in one swing, obviously put great at-bats together and that's the thing, we kind of feed off each other."
St. Louis will start left-hander Kwang Hyun Kim (3-0, 1.62 ERA), who pitched at Petco Park for South Korea in the 2009 World Baseball Classic. San Diego will counter with right-hander Chris Paddack (4-5, 4.73), who has had a seesaw season.
San Diego "is a high-energy ballclub that plays with a ton of emotion and enthusiasm and energy," Cardinals veteran Matt Carpenter said. "If we can come out and kind of silence that in Game 1, I think it does us a lot of good."
Cubs vs. Marlins
Cubs manager David Ross had to remind himself Monday night that Chicago was still two days away from opening a best-of-three wild-card series against the Miami Marlins.
Game 1 is Wednesday at Wrigley Field, and Ross can't wait.
"I was laying in bed last night, feeling like today was the day the games were starting," he said Tuesday. "Having to kind of say over and over in your head, 'The game's not tomorrow, it's not tomorrow.' You're anxious to get started."
The Cubs won the NL Central at 34-26 in Ross' first season, reaching the playoffs for the fifth time in six years.
It wasn't exactly an easy ride, though.
Yu Darvish put himself in contention for the NL Cy Young Award, but Kris Bryant, Javier Báez, Anthony Rizzo and Willson Contreras each struggled as the offense sputtered. Despite that, the club led the division almost wire to wire after missing the postseason last year.
"You get that excitement, that butterfly feeling just like you do every time — but just a little bit more because we're back, we missed it last year," Kyle Schwarber said.
It's been a much longer wait for the Marlins, in the playoffs for the first time since winning the 2003 World Series. They knocked off the Cubs in a memorable NLCS that year before taking out the New York Yankees. They won the World Series in their only other trip to the playoffs, beating Cleveland for the title in 1997, and have never dropped a postseason series.
After losing 105 games last year, the Marlins finished second in the NL East at 31-29 — their first winning record since 2009.
They overcame a coronavirus outbreak at the start of the season that sidelined more than half the team, and navigated a closing stretch that included 28 games in 24 days. The acquisition of center fielder Starling Marte from Arizona at the trade deadline and the emergence of rookie right-hander Sixto Sanchez gave them a big lift.
"It has been a crazy year for us," first baseman Jesus Aguilar said. "And we still made it. We're here for something. So many people don't believe in us, and we made it. and we're just starting."
