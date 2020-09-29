MLB Playoffs: Padres bring swagger, into series vs. Cardinals

SAN DIEGO — The Padres are bringing some serious swagger and talent to their first postseason appearance in 14 years, against their old nemesis, the St. Louis Cardinals.

There's 21-year-old Fernando Tatis Jr., who stands out because of his flair, easy smile, the blond dreadlocks flowing from under his cap, a uniform dirtied by his hard-charging play and his dance moves in the dugout after hitting home runs.

There's third baseman Manny Machado, who has hit some impressive home runs while carrying San Diego in the closing weeks when Tatis struggled at the plate. Machado has also made numerous putouts from shallow right field when the Padres are in a defensive shift.

And there's Wil Myers, the AL Rookie of the Year in 2013 with Tampa Bay who in his sixth season in San Diego has rediscovered the fun of the game — and his batting stroke as he helped the Padres zoom from near the bottom of most offensive categories last year to near the top.

"Man, we're good," Tatis said Tuesday, the day before the Padres host Game 1 of the best-of-three wild-card series. "Just the fact we have each other's back. We have guys that can turn the game in one swing, obviously put great at-bats together and that's the thing, we kind of feed off each other."