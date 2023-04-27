Alec Burleson and Paul DeJong homered, Miles Mikolas pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Francisco Giants 6-0 on Thursday to avoid a four-game sweep.

Mikolas (1-1) scattered four hits and two walks, striking out six to end the Giants’ five-game winning streak.

With one out in the top of the seventh, Burleson sent Logan Webb’s 2-2 fastball over the right-field wall to break a scoreless tie. Later in the inning, Tommy Edman legged out an infield single to second base to drive in another run. Edman was initially ruled out at first but the call was overturned upon video review.

Dylan Carlson added an RBI double in the eighth, followed by DeJong’s two-run homer to left. Paul Goldschmidt made it 6-0 with an RBI fielder’s choice in the ninth.

Webb (1-5) allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts, suffering his MLB-leading fifth loss of the year.

San Francisco had multiple opportunities to score but went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position and left 10 runners on base.

The Giants’ best chance came in the fifth inning when they loaded the bases with one out. Thairo Estrada hit a dribbler in front of home plate but Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner leapt out of his crouch to field it and made a diving tag on David Villar.

Joc Pederson lined out to right on the next pitch to end the threat.

St. Louis has not been swept in a four-game series since June 3-6, 2021, against Cincinnati.

CUBS 5, PADRES 2: At Chicago, Eric Hosmer and Nelson Velázquez hit back-to-back homers and Dansby Swanson added his first of the season to help Chicago top San Diego.

Manny Machado homered for the Padres, who had won five of seven.

Hayden Wesneski (2-1) worked the first five innings for Chicago, which took the three-game series after going 1-3 against the Los Angeles Dodgers last weekend. The right-hander allowed four hits, including Machado’s solo shot in the second, and had three strikeouts and a walk.

“I didn’t think that was our best performance, pitching-wise but when you can say that and still come away with a win and make pitches when you have to, that’s what stands out to me,” Cubs manager David Ross said after his pitchers got plenty of help from their defense and a persistent wind that kept several balls in the park.

Hosmer and Velázquez gave the Cubs the lead for good with consecutive homers off Seth Lugo (2-2) in the bottom of the second.

MARLINS 5, BRAVES 4: At Atlanta, Garrett Cooper came through with a two-out, two-run double that capped a stunning five-run ninth inning by Miami, who avoided a sweep with a victory over Atlanta in a game delayed more than three hours by inclement weather.

Kyle Wright and four relievers held Miami scoreless until the ninth, but the Marlins overcame a 4-0 deficit against Braves closer A.J. Minter.

Yuli Gurriel, Avisall Garcia and Jazz Chisholm had run-scoring singles to knock out Minter (1-3), who retired only two of the seven hitters he faced. Jesse Chavez came in with two runners aboard, and Cooper knocked them both in with a double to center.

PIRATES 6, DODGERS 2: At Pittsburgh, Mitch Keller struck out 10, matching his career high, in six innings for Pittsburgh in a victory over Los Angeles to win the three-game series.

Keller (3-0) gave up two runs on five hits, getting out of a third-inning jam with runners on first and third and one out by striking out James Outman and forcing David Peralta to ground out. The right-hander also had 10 strikeouts in six innings last Aug. 30 in a 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Peralta plated two runs with a two-out single in the first. Keller responded by striking out the side an inning later.

PHILLIES 1, MARINERS 0: At Philadelphia, Matt Strahm has advocated for teams to cut off beer sales in — and for his starts to go longer than — the sixth inning.

But Philadelphia's long-haired lefty striking out batters at a fantastic clip knows he really doesn't have a say in either decision. So the best Strahm can do is enjoy the ride and get batters out for as long as manager Rob Thomson lets him have the ball.

Kody Clemens ripped an RBI single to right, Strahm pitched scoreless ball into the sixth inning, and Philadelphia moved to .500 for the first time this season with a win over Seattle.