MLB Roundup

MINNEAPOLIS — Ryan Jeffers hit his first major league homer to spark Minnesota's four-run third inning, and Michael Pineda stayed sharp in his return from suspension by finishing seven innings for the Twins in a 6-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Monday.

Pineda (1-0) allowed two runs and three hits, struck out eight and walked two in his first victory since Sept. 1, 2019. After serving a 60-game penalty for taking a banned weight-loss drug, Pineda debuted last week with six innings and a no-decision as the Twins beat Chicago.

The right-hander has a 2.77 ERA through two turns, picking up where he left off last summer. He went 7-1 with a 2.76 ERA and 73 strikeouts over his last 11 starts before the suspension.

Jeffers crushed a full-count fastball from Michael Fulmer (0-1) into the juniper wall behind center field, an estimated distance of 437 feet. Fulmer recorded only one out in the third, with the Tigers continuing to ease the 2016 AL Rookie of the Year and 2017 All-Star into action after he missed the 2019 season due to Tommy John surgery.

Fulmer lost to the Twins for the first time in his career. He was 5-0 with a 2.64 ERA in his first five starts against them, but he left the bases loaded for Daniel Norris and was charged with four runs and four hits.