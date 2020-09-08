MLB Roundup

MINNEAPOLIS — Ryan Jeffers hit his first major league homer to spark Minnesota's four-run third inning, and Michael Pineda stayed sharp in his return from suspension by finishing seven innings for the Twins in a 6-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Monday.
Pineda (1-0) allowed two runs and three hits, struck out eight and walked two in his first victory since Sept. 1, 2019. After serving a 60-game penalty for taking a banned weight-loss drug, Pineda debuted last week with six innings and a no-decision as the Twins beat Chicago.
The right-hander has a 2.77 ERA through two turns, picking up where he left off last summer. He went 7-1 with a 2.76 ERA and 73 strikeouts over his last 11 starts before the suspension.
Jeffers crushed a full-count fastball from Michael Fulmer (0-1) into the juniper wall behind center field, an estimated distance of 437 feet. Fulmer recorded only one out in the third, with the Tigers continuing to ease the 2016 AL Rookie of the Year and 2017 All-Star into action after he missed the 2019 season due to Tommy John surgery.
Fulmer lost to the Twins for the first time in his career. He was 5-0 with a 2.64 ERA in his first five starts against them, but he left the bases loaded for Daniel Norris and was charged with four runs and four hits.
Eddie Rosario greeted Norris with a three-run double, before his latest lackadaisical move on the basepaths led to him getting caught in a rundown between second and third.
Byron Buxton homered in the eighth and Taylor Rogers struck out the side in the ninth for the Twins (26-17), who improved to 18-5 at home. They pulled within one game of first-place Chicago (26-15) in the AL Central, with Cleveland in between.
Almost assured a spot in the postseason regardless of finishing first, second or third in the division, thanks to the expanded 16-team format following the virus-shortened 60-game schedule, the banged-up Twins have been trying to take it easy on their hitters who aren't on the injured list.
Only three of their original regulars were in the lineup, with designated hitter Nelson Cruz (hip) out for the second straight game and first baseman Miguel Sanó (hamstring) also on the bench. Backup outfielder LaMonte Wade not only batted leadoff but played first base, executing a slick split and scoop to convert third baseman Josh Donaldson's long, low throw into an out in the eighth.
INDIANS 5, ROYALS 2: At Kansas City, Zach Plesac won his second straight start since returning to Cleveland's rotation after a demotion for breaking team COVID-19 protocols, a victory over Kansas City that extended the Royals' losing streak to a season-high seven straight.
Plesac (3-1) gave up a hit in each of the first seven innings, including Adalberto Modesi’s 458-foot homer in the seventh, but came up with big pitches over seven innings.
Brad Hand struck out the side in the ninth for his 12th save in as many tries.
Tyler Naquin had two RBIs for the Indians against Brad Keller (3-2), who hung around until the seventh.
MARLINS 5, BRAVES 4: At Atlanta, Miguel Rojas had four hits, including a go-ahead double in the 10th inning, and Miami beat Atlanta.
Pinch-hitter Adam Duvall led off the ninth with a tying homer off Brandon Kintzler (2-3), the closer's second blown save in 11 chances. Atlanta loaded the bases on Dansby Swanson's double and a pair of intentional walks before Travis d'Arnaud grounded into an inning-ending double play.
Garrett Cooper opened the 10th as Miami's designated runner at second and advanced on Jon Berti's sacrifice. A.J. Minter (1-1) intentionally walked pinch-hitter Brian Anderson, and Rojas doubled to right-center.
Nick Vincent got three straight outs for his third save.
Atlanta's NL East lead was cut to two games over second-place Philadelphia, while the third-place Marlins dropped 2 1/2 games behind the Phillies.
NATIONALS 6, RAYS 1: At Washington, ace Max Scherzer cooled off Tampa Bay with seven scoreless innings, and Washington used a makeshift lineup to beat the Rays.
Kurt Suzuki had an RBI double among his three hits and Michael A. Taylor drove in two runs for the last-place Nationals, who were missing several regulars and started utilityman Brock Holt at designated hitter for the sixth time in his career. Holt batted third and went 2 for 4 with a double. He has nine hits over his past three games.
Scherzer (4-2) stranded six baserunners in the first four innings before settling in and retiring 10 straight batters in one stretch. The three-time Cy Young Award winner allowed six hits, struck out eight and walked one in his second-longest outing of the season.
The Rays came in with a season-best 5 1/2-game lead in the AL East and had won 22 of 27, while the Nationals were coming off a 3-8 trip that left a playoff berth highly unlikely for the defending World Series champions.
PHILLIES 9, METS 8: At New York, Jean Segura hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning and drove in a career-best five runs, bailing out Philadelphia's abominable bullpen to salvage a win Monday over New York for a four-game split.
The Mets erased a 6-0 deficit against former teammate Zack Wheeler and baseball's worst bullpen, taking a 7-6 lead on Jeff McNeil's three-run homer in the seventh inning.
Philadelphia rookie Alec Bohm countered with a tying single in the eighth against Jeurys Familia, plating Segura before Andrew Knapp turned too wide around third and got picked off to end the inning.
Segura hit his fifth homer of the season with two outs in the 10th, lining a pitch from Miguel Castro (1-1) over the wall in left-center. Segura, who entered with 12 RBIs this season. also had a three-run double in the first inning and finished with four hits.
MARINERS 8, RANGERS 4: At Seattle, Dylan Moore hit a solo home run and added a three-run double, Kyle Seager hit a two-run home run and surging Seattle beat Texas for its first six-game winning streak since July 2019.
Seattle completed a four-game sweep of the Rangers, who have lost six straight. The Mariners are 11-3 after an 8-19 start, on their longest winning streak streak since July 24-30 last year against Detroit and Texas.
Moore drove in a career-high four runs, homering in the third inning and clearing the bases with a two-out double into the left-field corner in the fourth. It was Moore’s sixth home run this season.
Seager gave Seattle an early lead for the second straight day with his seventh homer, a two-run drive off Kolby Allard (0-5). Seager also hit a two-run homer in the first inning in Sunday’s victory.
