MLB umps start checking pitchers

Any suspended players would not be replaced on a team's active roster. Braves manager Brian Snitker emphasized that when he met with his players Sunday and discussed crackdown at length.

"I think the biggest thing we wanted to reiterate is if you get popped, we can't replace you," he said Monday from Baltimore. "That's a big deal. I think everybody's aware of what's going to go on and how serious it is, to not mess around and get suspended, because that's a definite blow to your club when you got to go short like that."

Asked whether sticky stuff was a problem before: "You could tell guys were using something. ... I could hear the balls coming off guys' fingers," Snitker said.

Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said the league had been very clear and thorough about the changes and the reasons for them, and issued another memo Sunday night before they took effect to provide more clarity.

"I think it's pretty well reported that guys for a lot of years have used things, whether it's sunscreen or pine tar, to get a little bit better grip to command the ball for numerous reasons, whether just feel in their fingertips, etc. Obviously now we're to a different point where guys were using stuff that was a little bit more aggressive than that," Hyde said. "The league came down and said, 'Listen, we're not going to put up with any of it.' And we're just going to follow it and see how it goes."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0