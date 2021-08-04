MLB's 2022 schedule features another shotgun start

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball will open the 2022 season on March 31 — as long as there isn't a work stoppage — and will try for the fourth time to have every team play its first game on the same day for the first time since 1968.

The league released the full schedule on Wednesday. NL openers have the Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, Colorado at the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta at Miami, Arizona at Milwaukee, Washington at the New York Mets, St. Louis at Pittsburgh and San Francisco at San Diego.

AL openers are Toronto at Baltimore, Tampa Bay at Boston, Minnesota at the Chicago White Sox, Kansas City at Cleveland, the Los Angeles Angels at Oakland, Detroit at Seattle and the New York Yankees at Texas.

In the one interleague opener, Philadelphia is at Houston.

The collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the players' association expires Dec. 1. Given the acrimonious relationship between the sides, a lockout or strike appears possible. Baseball has not had a work stoppage since a 7 1/2-month strike in 1994-95 that caused the first cancellation of the World Series in 90 years.

MLB tried to have all 30 clubs play on the same opening day for three of the past four seasons. Pittsburgh at Detroit and Washington at Cincinnati were rained out in 2018.