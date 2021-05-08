Molina 3 RBIs in return from injured list, Cards top Rockies

ST. LOUIS — Yadier Molina drove in three runs in his return from the injured list, Paul Goldschmidt homered and St. Louis beat Colorado 9-8 Saturday.

Goldschmidt also had three RBIs and Nolan Arenado hit another double against his former team. The Cardinals have won eight straight and 14 of their last 15 games against Colorado at Busch Stadium.

Molina hadn't played since April 26 because of a strained tendon in his right foot. The All-Star catcher was leading the Cardinals in batting, homers and RBIs when he was hurt.

Carlos Martínez (3-4) wound up winning his third straight start. He allowed five runs on six hits and five walks in five innings.

Alex Reyes struck out the side in a scoreless ninth for his 10th save after narrowly escaping an eighth inning jam.

Raimel Tapia hit an RBI double off Giovanny Gallegos in the eighth to cut the Rockies' deficit to 9-6.

Reyes entered and walked Trevor Story before giving up a two-run single Charlie Blackmon, marking the first earned run allowed by the reliever in 15 2/3 innings this season. Blackmon advanced to second on an errant pickoff throw from Reyes before Garrett Hampson lined out to end the inning.