Molina HR, Carlson slam lead Cards past Marlins

MIAMI — Yadier Molina hit a two-run homer and Dylan Carlson added a grand slam, leading St. Louis over Miami Wednesday for a three-game sweep that dropped the Marlins to 1-5 for the first time since 2015.
Jack Flaherty (1-0) allowed one hit in six innings, a leadoff single by Corey Dickerson, who advanced on a walk before he was caught stealing. After another walk, Flaherty settled down. He allowed only two more runners, both on walks, and struck out six.
Flaherty had given up six runs over 4 1/3 innings at Cincinnati on opening day.
Genesis Cabrera and Jordan Hicks finished the three-hitter.
St. Louis allowed three runs against the Marlins after giving up 27 in the opening series.
Lopez (0-1) allowed two runs and three hits in 6 2/3 innings.
St. Louis had advanced just one runner to scoring position before the seventh.
Molina homered for a 2-0 lead in the seventh and drove in the go-ahead run in each game of the series. Matt Carpenter had drawn a out-two walk, ending a string of 10 batters retired by Lopez.
Carlson connected against Zach Pop in the ninth, homering for the second consecutive game. He has three hits this season, and all are home runs.
Paul Goldschmidt also had an RBI single for St. Louis.
Nolan Arenado singled in the fourth and has hit safely in his first six games as a Cardinal.
BREWERS 4, CUBS 2: At Chicago, Lorenzo Cain hit his second homer of the game, a three-run shot in the 10th inning and Milwaukee beat Chicago.
Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff had a no-hit bid going until Ian Happ led off the seventh with a clean single. It was scoreless until then — after that, the ball began to fly.
Cain, who had missed three games with an oblique strain, hit a solo homer leading off the eighth. Joc Pederson tied it with his first home run — and first hit — for the Cubs, a drive in the bottom half off reliever Devin Williams.
MARINERS 8, WHITE SOX 4: At Seattle, Kyle Seager slapped an opposite-field, bases clearing double for the big blow in Seattle’s seven-run sixth inning, and the Mariners avoided a sweep with a win over Chicago.
Seager had three hits and his two-out liner down the left-field line cleared the bases as the Mariners posted their highest scoring inning of the young season. Taylor Trammell, J.P. Crawford and Jose Marmolejos all had RBI singles in the inning, and Mitch Haniger added a sacrifice fly.
But the key at-bat was Ty France’s walk ahead of Seager’s double. France fell behind 0-2, fouled off four two-strike pitches and walked on the 11th pitch of the at-bat to keep the inning alive for Seager.
REDS 11, PIRATES 4: At Cincinnati, the names might not ring out like Rose, Morgan, Bench and the Big Red Machine.
But Tyler Naquin, Nick Castellanos, Jonathan India and these Cincinnati Reds are breaking loose for runs in bunches.
Naquin hit another leadoff homer and the high-scoring Reds kept rolling, backing Luis Castillo to rout Pittsburgh for their fifth straight win.
BRAVES 7-2, NATIONALS 6-0: At Washington, yes, Pablo Sandoval is 34 and in his 14th year in the majors, a two-time All-Star and a World Series MVP. He still needed to prove himself in spring training to earn a roster spot with the Atlanta Braves and a $1 million, one-year deal.
He's sure paying dividends quickly.
The guy affectionately known as Kung Fu Panda hit his second pinch-hit homer in a week, driving a two-run shot to the deepest part of the ballpark off a Washington reliever who took over after Stephen Strasburg's six scoreless innings and lifting the Braves to a victory over the Nationals for a doubleheader sweep.
PHILLIES 8, METS 2: At Philadelphia, Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto each hit a three-run homer, Rhys Hoskins had a solo shot and Philadelphia beat New York.
The Phillies took two of three from their division rivals after opening the season with a three-game sweep of three-time defending NL East champion Atlanta.
Phillies ace Aaron Nola lasted only four innings, pitching out of trouble the final two. He allowed one run and six hits, striking out five.
GIANTS 3, PADRES 2: At San Diego, Alex Dickerson scored on Donovan Solano's sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th inning and San Francisco beat San Diego to take two of three.
Dickerson, who grew up in suburban Poway, started the 10th on second base and advanced when Mike Yastrzemski beat out a nubber down the first base line for an infield single. Reliever Tim Hill (0-1) let the ball roll, thinking it would go foul. Solano followed with a flyball to right to bring in Dickerson.
San Diego's Jurickson Profar reached third in the 10th on Kim Ha-seong's grounder before Wandy Peralta struck out Jorge Mateo and got rookie Tucupita Marcano to fly out to end it for his first career save.
RANGERS 2, BLUE JAYS 1: At Arlington, Texas, Kyle Gibson rebounded from a horrendous opening day start for Texas by striking out eight over six scoreless innings, and the Rangers beat Toronto in the rubber game of their three-game series.
Gibson (1-0) scattered six hits with one walk while throwing 55 of 82 pitches for strikes.
“It was just nice for Gibby to get back out there and do what we expected with all of the work this guy has put in,” manager Chris Woodward said. “He looked like the No. 1 today ... He kind of set the tone.”
INDIANS 4, ROYALS 2: At Cleveland, When José Ramírez’s shot to deep right field narrowly missed being a home run, Shane Bieber knew what was coming next.
A legit one.
“Foul ball, homer, foul ball, homer,” the Cy Young Award winner said. “You know he’s on it and he’s going straighten it out. Sure enough, he did.”
Ramírez’s second two-run homer of the game snapped a tie in the eighth inning and sent Cleveland to a win over Kansas City after Bieber struck out 12 for the second straight game.
RED SOX 9, RAYS 2: At Boston, Christian Vázquez homered, Xander Bogaerts had three hits and J.D. Martinez went for extra bases for the seventh game in a row to help Boston beat Tampa Bay and complete a three-game sweep.
Nathan Eovaldi (1-1) allowed one run, three hits and three walks over seven innings with seven strikeouts. The Red Sox, swept by lowly Baltimore in their opening series over the weekend, beat the defending AL champion Rays in three straight by a combined 26-9.
Coming into the series, the Rays had won eight straight at Fenway Park and 13 of 14.
TWINS 3, TIGERS 2: At Detroit, Jorge Polanco hit a two-run double in the sixth inning and Minnesota held off Akil Baddoo and Detroit.
Baddoo hit an RBI triple and threw a runner out from left field — another impressive day in this stellar start to his big league career. But the rookie was doubled off third after his big hit — it was a rough day on the bases for the Tigers, who also ran into two outs at home in the sixth.
Wilson Ramos homered for Detroit, and Matthew Boyd (1-1) allowed three runs in seven innings.
ATHLETICS 4, DODGERS 3: At Oakland, California, after six straight games to start the season when almost nothing went right, Mitch Moreland made sure Oakland would have something to feel good about when they head out on the road.
Moreland hit an RBI single with one out in the 10th inning and the A's rallied to beat defending champion Los Angeles for their first win of the season.
“Obviously we’ve been needing that one, kind of waiting for it,” Moreland said. “Hard-fought game today. We’ll take that and carry the momentum over into the road trip. It was a good one to get.”