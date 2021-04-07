Molina HR, Carlson slam lead Cards past Marlins

Phillies ace Aaron Nola lasted only four innings, pitching out of trouble the final two. He allowed one run and six hits, striking out five.

GIANTS 3, PADRES 2: At San Diego, Alex Dickerson scored on Donovan Solano's sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th inning and San Francisco beat San Diego to take two of three.

Dickerson, who grew up in suburban Poway, started the 10th on second base and advanced when Mike Yastrzemski beat out a nubber down the first base line for an infield single. Reliever Tim Hill (0-1) let the ball roll, thinking it would go foul. Solano followed with a flyball to right to bring in Dickerson.

San Diego's Jurickson Profar reached third in the 10th on Kim Ha-seong's grounder before Wandy Peralta struck out Jorge Mateo and got rookie Tucupita Marcano to fly out to end it for his first career save.

RANGERS 2, BLUE JAYS 1: At Arlington, Texas, Kyle Gibson rebounded from a horrendous opening day start for Texas by striking out eight over six scoreless innings, and the Rangers beat Toronto in the rubber game of their three-game series.

Gibson (1-0) scattered six hits with one walk while throwing 55 of 82 pitches for strikes.