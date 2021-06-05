Molina hurts knee on foul tip as Cardinals lose to Reds

ST. LOUIS — Yadier Molina left the game in the fourth inning with a bruised knee, and St. Louis extended a losing streak to four for the first time this year with a 5-2 defeat to Cincinnati on Saturday.

The 38-year-old Molina, a nine-time All-Star catcher, and nine-time Gold Glove winner, took a foul tip off the bat of Kyle Farmer off his left knee in the fourth inning, Molina initially stayed in the game after he was examined by head athletic trainer Adam Olsen but appeared to be limping.

Andrew Knizner pinch hit in the bottom half for Molina, who is batting .277 with seven homers and 27 RBIs. Knizner made a run-scoring throwing error in the seventh.

Jonathan India and Eugenio Suárez homered for the Reds to back Tyler Mahle (5-2), who allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings with eight strikeouts. His innings matched his big league high.

Nolan Arenado singled off Luca Sims leading off the ninth and Tyler O'Neill doubled with one out. Sims struck out Matt Carpenter and retired Edmundo Sosa on a flyout for his fifth save in six chances.

Cincinnati has won three in a row for the first time since a six-game winning streak that started after the Reds lost their opener against the Cardinals. Cincinnati has won five of its last six.