Molina's early double, Cardinals pitching stops Marlins

MIAMI — Yadier Molina hit a bases-loaded double during a three-run first inning, Daniel Ponce de Leon and the St. Louis bullpen protected the lead, and the Cardinals beat the Miami Marlins 4-1 Monday night.
Molina drove in two runs with his 382nd double, moving past Johnny Bench for eighth place on the career list among catchers.
Ponce de Leon (1-0) allowed one run and three hits in five innings. The right-hander struck out three, walked one and hit Starling Marte twice.
St. Louis got a perfect sixth from Jordan Hicks and two scoreless innings from Giovanni Gallegos. Alex Reyes closed it with a scoreless ninth for his first save.
The performance by Cardinals pitchers helped overcome a difficult weekend in Cincinnati, where they allowed 27 runs in losing two of three games.
Miami starter Trevor Rogers (0-1) walked four batters in the first, propelling St. Louis to its early advantage. Rogers allowed two hits, struck out six and didn't walk another batter after the first. He went four innings.
Tommy Edman led off the St. Louis fifth with a home run against John Curtiss.
The Marlins scored on Marte's sacrifice fly in the fifth.
BLUE JAYS 6, RANGERS 2: At Arlington, Steven Matz struck out nine in his Toronto debut, Marcus Semien and Cavan Biggio hit back-to-back homers and the Blue Jays won in the home opener for Texas before the largest MLB crowd since the pandemic.
Toronto, 3-1 for the first time since 2015, went ahead 4-0 in the second after Biggio's solo homer followed a two-out, two-run shot by Semien off Texas starter Mike Foltynewicz (0-1).
The Rangers announced a sellout crowd of 38,283 for their 50th home opener in Texas, the second in the $1.2 billion retractable-roof stadium that has a listed capacity of 40,518 — the announced attendance doesn't include complimentary tickets. They played all 30 home games in the stadium's debut season without fans last summer.
ROYALS 3, INDIANS 0: At Cleveland, Danny Duffy pitched six innings of two-hit ball to beat a longtime nemesis and Whit Merrifield drove in all of Kansas City's runs with a homer and sacrifice fly, in a win over Cleveland.
The Indians played their home opener in front of fans for the first time since 2019. The announced attendance of 8,914 —- 30% of ballpark capacity was permitted — was a nice change from last season, when fans couldn’t attend due to the COVID-19 pandemic and health and safety protocols.
Duffy (1-0) came in with 12 career losses against the Indians — his most against any team. But the left-hander was in control from the outset and beat them for the fifth time.
TWINS 15, TIGERS 6: At Detroit, Nelson Cruz hit a grand slam after a near miss and added a solo homer and a double, Matt Shoemaker held Detroit hitless into the fifth inning and Minnesota rolled past the Tigers.
Akil Baddoo hit a grand slam for the Tigers. He made his big league debut Sunday and homered on the first pitch thrown to him.
Cruz came up with the bases loaded in the second and the Twins already up 2-0. He sent a drive down the line in right field that went foul — but was close enough for a replay review. That call was upheld, but then Cruz hit the very next pitch over the fence in left.
YANKEES 7, ORIOLES 0: At New York, Giancarlo Stanton hit a grand slam over the visitors' bullpen that landed in the left-bleachers 471 feet from home plate, leading New York over Baltimore, handing the Orioles their first loss this season.
New York was ahead 1-0 on Aaron Judge’s fourth-inning homer when starter Jorge López (0-1) walked the bases loaded in the fifth inning and Shawn Armstrong forced in a run with a walk to slumping Aaron Hicks.
Stanton sent a 92 mph fastball soaring onto a fan gathering area called Frank’s Red Hot Terrace for the longest home run of the young major league season and his eighth career slam.