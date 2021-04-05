Molina's early double, Cardinals pitching stops Marlins

Toronto, 3-1 for the first time since 2015, went ahead 4-0 in the second after Biggio's solo homer followed a two-out, two-run shot by Semien off Texas starter Mike Foltynewicz (0-1).

The Rangers announced a sellout crowd of 38,283 for their 50th home opener in Texas, the second in the $1.2 billion retractable-roof stadium that has a listed capacity of 40,518 — the announced attendance doesn't include complimentary tickets. They played all 30 home games in the stadium's debut season without fans last summer.

ROYALS 3, INDIANS 0: At Cleveland, Danny Duffy pitched six innings of two-hit ball to beat a longtime nemesis and Whit Merrifield drove in all of Kansas City's runs with a homer and sacrifice fly, in a win over Cleveland.

The Indians played their home opener in front of fans for the first time since 2019. The announced attendance of 8,914 —- 30% of ballpark capacity was permitted — was a nice change from last season, when fans couldn’t attend due to the COVID-19 pandemic and health and safety protocols.

Duffy (1-0) came in with 12 career losses against the Indians — his most against any team. But the left-hander was in control from the outset and beat them for the fifth time.