Molina's RBI single in 9th lifts Cardinals past Marlins 1-0

ST. LOUIS — Yadier Molina grounded an RBI single down the third base line in the ninth inning and St. Louis edged Miami to sweep the season series.

Molina's eighth career regular season walk-off hit came with one out and sent Miami to its fourth straight loss.

"I'm ready for any spot but, I mean, you got to turn (up) your level in those kinds of spots, your concentration has to be there," Molina said.

Paul Goldschmidt reached on an error by shortstop Jazz Chisholm Jr. to start the ninth. After Matt Carpenter walked with one out, Molina singled off Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara (4-6).

"I'm throwing my best pitch, trying to get a ground ball to make a quick double play over there, but he made an adjustment," Alcantara said.

The Cardinals went 6-0 against Miami this year for their first season sweep over the Marlins. St. Louis won all three games at Busch Stadium in its final at-bat — Goldschmidt's solo homer in the ninth produced a 2-1 win Tuesday night.