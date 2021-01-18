Morant leads Grizzlies past Suns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant had 17 points and 10 assists and took a key charge late as the Memphis Grizzlies won their fifth straight, beating the Phoenix Suns 108-104 on Monday.
Morant assisted on Grayson Allen's 3-pointer with 1:06 left to give Memphis a 101-98 lead, then scored on a drive with 30.8 seconds remaining. On the ensuing possession, Morant took a charge against Chris Paul to help maintain the Memphis lead.
Allen, who finished with 16 points, converted four free throws down the stretch. Brandon Clarke also scored 17 points for Memphis.
Deandre Ayton led the Suns with 18 points and tied a season high with 16 rebounds. Mikal Bridges had 17 points, while Paul finished with 16 points and seven assists for Phoenix.
Devin Booker added 12 points but struggled from the field, converting only five of his 21 shots.
The game — part of Memphis' 19th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration — marked the first time Phoenix had played in a week after having three games canceled under the league's health and safety guidelines.
Monday's game was a matchup of pieced-together lineups as both teams were dealing with injuries and the league's health and safety protocols. Both teams were without key players. Three players didn't travel with the Suns, including Dario Saric. The Grizzlies had Jaren Jackson Jr. and Justise Winslow out with injuries, and starting center Jonas Valanciunas entered the health and safety protocols after Saturday's win over Philadelphia.
Memphis shot 51% in the first half, but was hindered by a dozen turnovers. The Suns shot 39% in the half, including Booker hitting three of his 12 shots. That helped Memphis carry a 52-48 lead into halftime.
SPURS 125, TRAIL BLAZERS 104: At Portland, LaMarcus Aldridge scored 22 points, DeMar DeRozan had 20 points and 11 assists and San Antonio beat Portland.
Rudy Gay and Patty Mills came off the bench for 21 points apiece as the Spurs' reserves outscored Portland's backups 59-24.
Damian Lillard led Portland with 35 points
HAWKS 108, TIMBERWOLVES 97: At Atlanta, Clint Capela had 23 points and 15 rebounds, De’Andre Hunter scored 25 and Atlanta beat Minnesota.
The Hawks, wearing black, tan and white uniforms with “MLK” sewn across the chest to commemorate the national holiday honoring slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., snapped a two-game skid. They had dropped six of seven.
Trae Young had 20 points and 13 assists for Atlanta.
D’Angelo Russell finished with 31 points for Minnesota, which has lost nine of 10.
KNICKS 91, MAGIC 84: At New York, RJ Barrett had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Julius Randle added 21 points and 17 rebounds to lead New York past Orlando.
Elfrid Payton chipped in with 12 points and rookie guard Immanuel Quickley added 11 for the Knicks, who won their second straight.
Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 14 rebounds for Orlando, which lost its sixth in a row. Aaron Gordon had 18 points and 17 rebounds while Terrence Ross added 19 points for the Magic.