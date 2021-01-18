Morant leads Grizzlies past Suns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant had 17 points and 10 assists and took a key charge late as the Memphis Grizzlies won their fifth straight, beating the Phoenix Suns 108-104 on Monday.

Morant assisted on Grayson Allen's 3-pointer with 1:06 left to give Memphis a 101-98 lead, then scored on a drive with 30.8 seconds remaining. On the ensuing possession, Morant took a charge against Chris Paul to help maintain the Memphis lead.

Allen, who finished with 16 points, converted four free throws down the stretch. Brandon Clarke also scored 17 points for Memphis.

Deandre Ayton led the Suns with 18 points and tied a season high with 16 rebounds. Mikal Bridges had 17 points, while Paul finished with 16 points and seven assists for Phoenix.

Devin Booker added 12 points but struggled from the field, converting only five of his 21 shots.

The game — part of Memphis' 19th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration — marked the first time Phoenix had played in a week after having three games canceled under the league's health and safety guidelines.