More than 660 bills will head to Pritzker after legislative session

It allows – but does not require – county jails to establish polling places to allow voting by inmates who are residents of the county and have not been convicted of the offense for which they are in custody. It also creates provisions for curbside voting during early voting and on Election Day.

Like next year’s budget, the elections bill passed with support from only supermajority Democrats – a common theme for some of the more controversial legislation that has passed during Pritzker’s time in office. Partisan bills included a 2019 minimum wage hike, placing an ill-fated graduated income tax on the 2020 ballot, criminal justice reforms that passed in January, and newly drawn legislative maps that will likely help Democrats maintain those supermajorities.

While there have been bipartisan victories as well, such as the budget and capital infrastructure plans passed during Pritzker’s first year in office, legalization of adult-use marijuana, and expanding gambling, the partisan makeup of the General Assembly has allowed the governor to use his veto sparingly.

A supermajority is reached when a party has at least 71 votes in the House or 36 in the Senate, giving them the ability to override a governor’s veto. Democrats have been over those numbers for the entirety of Pritzker’s time in office.