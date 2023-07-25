Spring Break Nightmare(2023, Suspense) Kristi Murdock, Kalen Bull LMN, 5 p.m.
Thor: Ragnarok(2017, Action) Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston TNT, 5 p.m.
Charlie's Angels(2000, Action) Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore VH1, 5:30 p.m.
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs(2009, Children) Bill Hader, Anna Faris Nick, 6 p.m.
Thor: The Dark World(2013, Action) Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman FX, 6:30 p.m.
Dead in the Water(2021, Suspense) Angela Gulner, Michael Blake Kruse LMN, 7 p.m.
Forrest Gump(1994, Comedy-drama) Tom Hanks, Robin Wright Paramount, 7 p.m.
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle(2003, Action) Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore VH1, 8 p.m.
Cut, Color, Murder(2022, Mystery) Julie Gonzalo, Ryan McPartlin Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8 p.m.
Stolen by Their Father(2022, Docudrama) Sarah Drew, Kimonas Kouris LMN, 9 p.m.
Beverly Hills Cop(1984, Comedy) Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold BET, 10 p.m.
2 Guns(2013, Action) Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg VH1, 10:30 p.m.
