Mullins hits 2 HRs to lead Orioles over Yankees

BALTIMORE — Cedric Mullins hit two home runs and a double, Matt Harvey pitched six impressive innings and the Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Yankees 4-2 Monday night.
Baltimore moved one game ahead of the last-place Yankees in the AL East.
Harvey (2-1) won consecutive starts for the first time since winning four in a row with Cincinnati from June 21-July 13, 2018. He allowed one run and three hits, striking out five and walking three.
The Yankees pulled within 4-2 in the eighth on an RBI single by Gio Urshela. But on the play, Aaron Judge was thrown out at third before DJ LeMahieu touched home plate, and New York manager Aaron Boone was ejected for arguing the call.
César Valdez earned a four-out save for the Orioles, who improved to 4-13 at home against the Yankees since the beginning of the 2019 season
Deivi García (0-1) was recalled from the Yankees' alternate training site to make the start. The 21-year-old right-hander made his major league debut on Aug. 30, 2020, against the Mets, finishing the year 3-2 with a 4.98 ERA in six starts.
Garcia allowed a home run to Mullins on his second pitch of the game that traveled onto Eutaw Street. The Orioles extended the lead to 2-0 on an RBI double by Freddy Galvis in the second. Galvis then had to come out of the game with left adductor soreness.
García recovered and allowed two runs and three hits with four strikeouts and three walks over four innings.
Mullins hit another solo home run in the seventh off Justin Wilson.
Harvey had retired 11 in a row before walking Clint Frazier to lead off the sixth. LeMahieu, mired in a 2-for-20 slump, then hit into a double play. With two outs, the Yankees picked up their first run on back-to-back doubles by Giancarlo Stanton and Judge, who played on his 29th birthday.
Yankees reliever Darren O'Day was called for a balk that allowed Austin Hays to score in the sixth for a 3-1 lead. O'Day's previous two career balks occurred when he was with the Orioles.
ROYALS 3, TIGERS 2: At Detroit, Jarrod Dyson doubled and scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning and Kansas City Royals on to beat Detroit, completing a four-game sweep on the road for the first time in nearly 22 years.
The AL Central-leading Royals (14-7) have won a season-high five straight and own the best record in the league.
Detroit (7-16) has the worst record in the majors after losing 10 of its last 11 games and is off to its worst start since 2003.
INDIANS 5, TWINS 3: At Cleveland, Jordan Luplow hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning off Alex Colomé, giving Cleveland a victory over Minnesota in their series opener.
Luplow’s second career game-ending homer was a leadoff shot that easily cleared the wall in left field, scoring free runner César Hernández from second base. Minnesota fell to 0-5 in extra-inning games.
Emmanuel Clase (2-1) worked one perfect inning for the win, helping Cleveland to its second straight victory. Luplow was the only batter faced by Colomé (1-3).