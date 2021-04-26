Mullins hits 2 HRs to lead Orioles over Yankees

BALTIMORE — Cedric Mullins hit two home runs and a double, Matt Harvey pitched six impressive innings and the Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Yankees 4-2 Monday night.

Baltimore moved one game ahead of the last-place Yankees in the AL East.

Harvey (2-1) won consecutive starts for the first time since winning four in a row with Cincinnati from June 21-July 13, 2018. He allowed one run and three hits, striking out five and walking three.

The Yankees pulled within 4-2 in the eighth on an RBI single by Gio Urshela. But on the play, Aaron Judge was thrown out at third before DJ LeMahieu touched home plate, and New York manager Aaron Boone was ejected for arguing the call.

César Valdez earned a four-out save for the Orioles, who improved to 4-13 at home against the Yankees since the beginning of the 2019 season

Deivi García (0-1) was recalled from the Yankees' alternate training site to make the start. The 21-year-old right-hander made his major league debut on Aug. 30, 2020, against the Mets, finishing the year 3-2 with a 4.98 ERA in six starts.