Muncy HR, Dodgers beat Kazmir, Giants for 7th straight win

SAN FRANCISCO — Max Muncy hit another memorable home run into McCovey Cove, connecting off Scott Kazmir in the lefty's first big league game since 2016, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 6-3 Saturday for their seventh straight win.
Walker Buehler (3-0) pitched seven innings and Austin Barnes also homered for the Dodgers.
The 37-year-old Kazmir (0-1) allowed just one run — on Muncy's homer — and two hits in four innings. Now sporting shoulder-length shaggy hair, the three-time All-Star struck out two, walked none and threw 55 pitches,
Muncy stood at home plate and watched as his towering drive off Kazmir in the first inning easily cleared the landing beyond the right-field brick wall and landed in the water.
It was reminiscent of Muncy's splash shot off former Giants ace Madison Bumgarner in 2019 when he lingered near home plate for several moments watching as the ball went out. That display angered Bumgarner, who yelled as Muncy rounded the bases.
Afterward, Muncy quipped, "If you don't want me to watch the ball you can go in the ocean and get it."
Buster Posey homered for San Francisco. The Giants have lost two straight to their division rivals after a season-best five-game winning streak.
YANKEES 7, WHITE SOX 0: At New York, Gerrit Cole shook off rare control problems to pitch four-hit ball over seven innings and give the Yankees their most dominant stretch of starting pitching in 89 years, leading New York over Chicago for a five-game winning streak.
Cole (6-2) allowed four singles in seven innings, struck out seven and walked as many as three for the first time since Aug. 31.
BRAVES 6, PIRATES 1: At Atlanta, Ozzie Albies hit home runs from both sides of the plate and Ronald Acuña Jr. led off with his major league-best 15th homer as Atlanta again showed off their power game and beat Pittsburgh.
After Acuña hit one of Atlanta’s two grand slams to lead a seven-homer attack in a 20-1 rout of the Pirates on Friday night, he didn’t wait to keep the offense rolling.
MARLINS 3, METS 1: At Miami, Garrett Cooper hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning Saturday, and Miami beat New York.
Cooper's fifth homer of the year came on a 3-2 pitch from Drew Smith (1-1). Mets center fielder Johneshwy Fargas made a leaping snow-cone catch to rob Jesús Aguilar of an extra-base hit to start the ninth.
ROCKIES 7, DIAMONDBACKS 6: At Denver, Charlie Blackmon hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer off Madison Bumgarner in a four-run sixth inning, left fielder Raimel Tapia made a dazzling catch to thwart a rally attempt and Colorado beat Arizona.
Bumgarner (4-4), limited to four innings on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers because of soreness in his midsection, allowed seven runs — five earned — and eight hits in six innings as his ERA rose to 4.53.
RANGERS 8, ASTROS 4: At Arlington, Adolis García kept up his home run barrage, connecting twice Saturday and helping power Texas past Houston.
García, who hit a three-run, walkoff drive in the 10th inning to beat the Astros 7-5 on Friday night, had a solo homer in the fifth.
NATIONALS 12, ORIOLES 9: At Washington, Ryan Zimmerman hit a tiebreaking three-run homer and finished with three hits, and Washington overcame a pair of five-run deficits in a win over Baltimore.
Zimmerman’s home run in the fourth against Adam Plutko (1-1) broke a 6-all tie.
BREWERS 4, REDS 3: At Cincinnati, Daniel Robertson hit his first home run in more than two years, a tiebreaking, seventh-inning drive in his second game back from a concussion, and Milwaukee beat Cincinnati.
Robertson was hurt when hit by a pitch from the Chicago Cubs' Jason Ada on April 25 and returned Friday, when he entered as a seventh-inning defensive replacement and grounded out.
INDIANS 5, TWINS 3: At Cleveland, César Hernández hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning off Alex Colomé, giving Cleveland victory over Minnesota that dropped the Twins to 0-8 in extra-inning games this season.
Hernández’s first career game-ending home run led off the 10th and sliced over the right-field wall to score Austin Hedges, who started at second base under pandemic rules.
ROYALS 7, TIGERS 5: At Kansas City, Andrew Benintendi drove in three runs, Josh Staumount escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth inning and Kansas City beat Detroit, stopping the Tigers' four-game winning streak.
The Tigers trailed 7-3 going into the ninth before Robbie Grossman hit a two-run homer.