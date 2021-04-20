Municipal leaders decry proposed cuts to local budgets

According to Herrin Mayor Steve Frattini, the city would not see $133,000 in LGDF dollars.

“It is totally wrong. While at the same time, we are having more and more unfunded mandates,” Frattini said.

Frattini, who serves on the board of directors of Southern Illinois Mayors Association, said SIMA also is fighting the LGDF. They sent a letter to the governor expressing their displeasure.

“We fight to run the city on a balanced budget. The state has the same requirement, but they just blow it off,” Frattini said.

He said the city is conscientious and knows how to get maximum services out of these dollars.

Civic leaders in both Carbondale and Murphysboro both told The Southern Illinoisan on Tuesday that the proposed cuts were not pleasant to think about but also were not likely to sink either municipality’s budget.

“I understand that the state has been playing … games with the finances for years and it doesn't shock me at all that they would want to cut revenue to municipalities. If it’s something we have to deal with, we’ll deal with it,” Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens said Tuesday.