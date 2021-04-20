Municipal leaders decry proposed cuts to local budgets

SPRINGFIELD — Municipal leaders across the state, including in Southern Illinois, are pushing back on a proposal by Gov. J.B. Pritzker that would further reduce state funds given to local governments each year.
Several municipal groups held a virtual news conference Tuesday to outline their concerns with the governor’s suggestion, representing over 200 municipalities in the Chicago-Metro area. Elmhurst Mayor Steve Morley, who serves as vice president for the DuPage Mayors and Managers Conference, acted as a moderator for the event.
Morley said local governments cannot afford cuts to the share of state income taxes directed to municipalities, known as the Local Government Distributive Fund, or LGDF, in light of the disastrous effects of the coronavirus pandemic on city revenues.
“We'd like to address really two issues as it relates to LGDF. One is, we want to protect against further cuts,” he said. “The other thing that we want to talk about is not only halting any further reduction in the distribution of funds that rightly belong to the municipalities, but we actually want to discuss how we restore the distribution of these funds to the original levels that were agreed upon over 50 years ago.”
According to Morley, when Illinois first adopted its flat income tax in 1969, it was agreed that 10 percent of the revenue generated from the income tax would be redistributed by state government back to municipalities.
This was the case until 2011, when Democratic former Gov. Pat Quinn reduced the LGDF share of income tax revenue, while also raising Illinois personal income tax from 3 to 5 percent, and its corporate tax rate from 4.8 to 7 percent in an attempt to balance the state’s budget.
Illinois currently has a 4.95 percent income tax rate and a 7 percent corporate tax rate, and the LGDF contribution has fallen to 6.06 percent of state income revenue.
In 2020, Pritzker pushed an amendment to the Illinois Constitution that would have allowed for the state’s income tax to be graduated rather than flat.
According to the Illinois Department of Revenue, accompanying legislation passed by the General Assembly would have kept taxes the same or lower for the vast majority of Illinoisans while raising personal income taxes for those earning over $250,000 annually. The top rate would have been 7.95 percent on those earning more than $1 million.
The state Department of Revenue projections estimated the tax increase would affect about 3 percent of Illinoisans.
Following a lopsided defeat for the amendment in November, Pritzker promised to not raise the flat tax, but suggested “painful cuts” would be necessary to balance the state’s budget.
The governor’s February proposal included one such cut, another 10 percent reduction to the $1.2 billion LGDF in order to make up for a $152 million shortfall in the projected 2022 Fiscal Year budget caused by the failure of the graduated tax.
“The residents of Illinois, I think, spoke out overwhelmingly against additional taxes,” Morley said. “Now this is just another option, another way to go about taxing the residents of our municipalities and the state of Illinois when they've already told us that they're taxed enough.”
Morley said that almost 10 percent of Elmhurst’s budget comes from the LGDF, and that further cuts means less money for roads, fire departments and law enforcement.
Marion Mayor Mike Absher said cuts to the city’s funding through the LGDF, which goes into the city’s general revenue fund, would impact total revenue.
The city received about $1.97 million from the LGDF for the current fiscal year — and Pritzker's proposed cuts will take almost $200,000 from the city’s budget.
“This budget year, before COVID, we budgeted a net surplus of $76,000. If the governor makes this cut, we would be $100,000 in the hole,” Absher said. “That’s streets we won’t be able to fix.”
Along with this cut, Absher said Marion is facing more and more unfunded mandates from the state — such as a recently passed bill requirement police to wear body cameras. Absher says is seems pretty unfair, from a city standpoint.
“It is a cost shift from one unit of government to another, but at the end of the day, the taxpayers are on the hook. I’m grateful Illinois Municipal League is lobbying against this,” Absher said.
According to Herrin Mayor Steve Frattini, the city would not see $133,000 in LGDF dollars.
“It is totally wrong. While at the same time, we are having more and more unfunded mandates,” Frattini said.
Frattini, who serves on the board of directors of Southern Illinois Mayors Association, said SIMA also is fighting the LGDF. They sent a letter to the governor expressing their displeasure.
“We fight to run the city on a balanced budget. The state has the same requirement, but they just blow it off,” Frattini said.
He said the city is conscientious and knows how to get maximum services out of these dollars.
Civic leaders in both Carbondale and Murphysboro both told The Southern Illinoisan on Tuesday that the proposed cuts were not pleasant to think about but also were not likely to sink either municipality’s budget.
“I understand that the state has been playing … games with the finances for years and it doesn't shock me at all that they would want to cut revenue to municipalities. If it’s something we have to deal with, we’ll deal with it,” Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens said Tuesday.
Stephens said Murphysboro finds itself in a good financial position to withstand the potential cut. He said the city gets about 80% of its budget from retail sales tax. He was not immediately sure of how much the city could stand to lose with the proposed cut.
Carbondale’s city manager Gary Williams had similar thoughts.
“We've been aware of this and budgeted for it in FY22. The cost to the city would be $287,253,” Williams wrote to The Southern Tuesday. The city is currently in the process of approving it’s FY22 budget. Williams said there were not any budget cuts directly tied to the potential loss in revenue from the state.
“In the context of our overall budget, it's a small number. But, it's still $287,000 that we'd rather use for city services,” Williams said.
Vernard Alsberry Jr., village president of Hazel Crest, spoke at Tuesday's news conference as a representative of the South Suburban Mayors and Managers Association.
“The coronavirus pandemic and economic crisis has increased inequities and hardships faced by communities throughout the state, but nowhere is that more true than the south suburbs. Our already vulnerable region is struggling to recover,” Alsberry said. “LGDF funding is a financial lifeline to our communities.”
Many of the mayors and municipal leaders described unfunded mandates such as pensions, mandatory trainings and equipment for police departments as an unfair drain on municipalities being asked to do more while being given less each year.
“Gov. Pritzker proposed a balanced budget that is a responsible plan and makes the vital investments in agencies on the front lines of the pandemic response like public health, healthcare and family services and employment security,” a spokesperson for Pritzker said in an email Tuesday. “The Governor looks forward to working with the General Assembly to pass a balanced budget that lifts up working families who have suffered amid this pandemic and that continues to rebuild our economy.”
Despite the rate reduction in LGDF, the governor’s office said the actual amount received by municipalities will be made up by “closing corporate tax loopholes” to the tune of $228 million, which will offset the $152 million diverted from the LGDF.
The governor’s office also noted that Illinois municipalities are also set to receive $5.2 billion in federal COVID-19 relief support following the passage of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan.
--Staff reporters Isaac Smith and Marilyn Halstead contributed to this report.