Murphysboro High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Grace Barlage

Hometown: Murphysboro

Parents: Nichole and Greg Smelter; Seth and Casey Barlage

College plans: Attend Southeast Missouri State University to study pre-vet.

Olivia Bowring

Hometown: Pomona

Parents: Dennis and Karen Bowring

College plans: Undecided and will study to become a wildlife caretaker.

Veronica Crowell

Hometown: Murphysboro

Parent: Joella Nowotny

College plans: Attend John A. Logan Coolege to study health care management.

Jessie Groninger

Hometown: Murphysboro

Parents: John and Elaine Groninger

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study psychology.

Annie Kennedy

Hometown: Pomona

Parents: Brian and Jen Kennedy

College plans: Attend University of the South to study environmental science.

Gabrielle Watson

Hometown: Murphysboro

Parent: Michelle Abbadusky

College plans: Attend Millikin University to study political science.

