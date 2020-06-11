Murphysboro High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Grace Barlage
Hometown: Murphysboro
Parents: Nichole and Greg Smelter; Seth and Casey Barlage
College plans: Attend Southeast Missouri State University to study pre-vet.
Olivia Bowring
Hometown: Pomona
Parents: Dennis and Karen Bowring
College plans: Undecided and will study to become a wildlife caretaker.
Veronica Crowell
Hometown: Murphysboro
Parent: Joella Nowotny
College plans: Attend John A. Logan Coolege to study health care management.
Jessie Groninger
Hometown: Murphysboro
Parents: John and Elaine Groninger
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study psychology.
Annie Kennedy
Hometown: Pomona
Parents: Brian and Jen Kennedy
College plans: Attend University of the South to study environmental science.
Gabrielle Watson
Hometown: Murphysboro
Parent: Michelle Abbadusky
College plans: Attend Millikin University to study political science.
