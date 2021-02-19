Murray's 50 points power Nuggets past crumbling Cavaliers

CLEVELAND — Jamal Murray scored a career-high 50 points, All-Star starter Nikola Jokic had a triple-double and the Denver Nuggets adjusted to a schedule change by handing the Cleveland Cavaliers their ninth straight loss, 120-103 on Friday night in a matchup hastily arranged by the NBA due to COVID-19.
Murray hardly missed, making 21 of 25 shots, including 8 of 10 3-pointers. He didn't attempt a free throw.
With the Cavs still hanging around in the fourth, Murray made three 3-pointers in 65 seconds to push Denver's lead to 21. He scored 20 in the final quarter before being replaced with 2:23 left.
Collin Sexton scored 23 and Jarrett Allen 20 for Cleveland, which had a couple days to prepare for the Nuggets but still couldn't stop them.
Not the way Murray was shooting.
Murray celebrated his third straight long-range make — from 33 feet — to open the fourth by pounding his chest and screaming toward fans. He scored Denver's first 13 in the last quarter, and then passed his previous career best of 46 points by draining another 3 — on Jokic's 10th assist — with 4 minutes left.
Michael Porter Jr. added 22 points for the Nuggets. Jokic had 16 points and 12 rebounds in getting his seventh triple-double this season.
A stopover in Cleveland was not originally part of Denver's travel itinerary for a four-game trip. However, when the league postponed three San Antonio games — including one against the Cavs on Wednesday — earlier this week because of virus cases on the Spurs, the Nuggets were re-routed.
They made their first 12 shots, opened a 22-point lead in the second half and then let Murray close out the Cavs.
The Nuggets thrashed the Cavaliers on Feb. 10, beating them by 38 points and prompting Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff to criticize his players for being "embarrassed." He expected a better effort in the rematch between the teams.
"I hope our guys respond," he said 90 minutes before tip.
Cleveland played better, but didn't have enough firepower to stay with the Nuggets.
Or Murray.
CELTICS 121, HAWKS 109: At Boston, Kemba Walker scored a season-high 28 points and Boston held off Atlanta.
Jayson Tatum added 25 points and eight rebounds. Jaylen Brown and Tristan Thompson each finished with 17 points to help Boston take the second of back-to-back meetings between the teams. The Hawks won the first meeting on Wednesday.
The Celtics have won two of their last three since equaling a season-worst stretch in which they dropped five out of seven.
MAGIC 124, WARRIORS 120: At Orlando, Nikola Vucevic had 30 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists for his third career triple-double and Orlando overcame a 13-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat Golden State.
Vucevic made two free throws with 16 seconds left to put Orlando ahead 123-120 after Warriors star Stephen Curry hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the final minute.
Curry missed an off-balance 3-pointer from 27 feet with five seconds left that could have tied it. He finished with 29 points, 11 assists and six rebounds. Golden State was trying to win three straight games for the first time this season, but failed to get past two in a row for the seventh time.