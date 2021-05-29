Music Scene | True confessions of a wedding singer

Case in point was the wedding of my sister, Suzanne. Out of all the receptions I've ever attended or been hired to play music, hers was one where everyone in the room simply was bent on having a great time.

It was a Jewish wedding, which includes a traditional group dance where both the bride and the groom sit in chairs and are hoisted overhead by the men.

But, as you can guess, that maneuver can sometimes lead to disaster. I've seen a bride or a groom tumble to the floor when the person supporting one of the chair legs fails to uphold his end of the bargain.

"We played a wedding reception back in the 1970s where the beer was free but there was a charge for mixed drinks," Sandler recalled. "The guests were drinking so much beer that they ran out of room for kegs behind the bar and had to place them on the back edge of the stage. The entire evening, there was a line of men in leisure suits bumping into the musicians and spilling cups of beer all over the drums and amplifiers."