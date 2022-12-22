MVC Basketball | Conference is what it was last year: A 1-bid league

When the Missouri Valley Conference added Belmont, Murray State and UIC after losing Loyola to the Atlantic 10 Conference, it billed the moves as getting bigger and better.

In theory, it was right. Through November and December, it hasn’t quite panned out that way.

Even with two of the best mid-major programs now in its league, the Valley is now what it was last year – a one-bid league whose season will come down to four days in early March in St. Louis.

No MVC team is ranked higher in kenpom.com than Drake’s No. 88 – and it took its 58-52 upset win Tuesday over No. 15 Mississippi State in Lincoln, Neb. to get there. Bradley is the highest-rated team in the NCAA’s NET ranking system at No. 74, which isn’t going to earn anyone an at-large bid, not even if they’re named Duke or North Carolina.

Even the teams who appear ready to outperform preseason predictions, like Indiana State, have lost just enough in the wrong places in non-conference to kill their chances at an at-large.

So if you’re looking for good news out of all this, here it is: The next couple of months might well be some of the most unpredictable this league has seen in a while. The good teams aren’t invincible, which means that there won’t be a lot of easy nights in the Valley.

With conference play kicking in full force next week, we decided to break the league down into three four-team tiers. First are the contenders, followed by the wild cards and then the spoilers. Those teams aren’t going to cut down nets at Enterprise Center in March, but could ruin someone else’s chances of doing it.

TOP TIER

Drake was picked to win the league in October and looked the part during a 6-0 start. Then it lost at Indiana State, which was more a referendum on the Sycamores being for real. Then it lost by 30 at 3-4 Richmond, which was, um, not good.

But the Bulldogs’ second half rally against Mississippi State might have been the literal pushing of a reset button a good, veteran team has to have sometime. They simply have too many guys who have won too many games to suddenly become average.

Indiana State got a lot of attention for beating Drake in overtime in its conference opener. It backed that up with a tough road win at SIU, outplaying the Salukis down the stretch after blowing a 13-point lead.

The Sycamores play fast and present a lot of tough matchups because of their length and versatility. Can they adjust to being the hunted? If that answer is yes, Josh Schertz might be your Coach of the Year in March.

By winning at Oklahoma State on Nov. 10, SIU showed it’s capable of beating anyone it plays. By losing by 18 at Division I newbie Southern Indiana three days later, it showed its skeptics that maybe it shouldn’t be trusted yet.

The Salukis defend well and have two All-MVC players in Marcus Domask and Lance Jones, but can they cut down on turnovers and compete better on the glass? Both answers need to be yes if they’re to win the league.

There’s a lot to like about Bradley. Rienk Mast and Malevy Leons might be the best frontcourt combo in the league. The Braves have good depth and might be the league’s toughest defensive team when they play connected.

But Bradley can also have turnover issues that make it prone to the kind of droughts that kill a team at the worst time. Also, can their guards hit enough shots to give Mast the kind of room he needs to operate in the lane?

THE HOPEFULS

We start here with the MVC’s heralded rookies. Belmont got a rude introduction to Valley life when it lost a halftime lead Dec. 4 at Illinois State, a team that on paper it figured to beat. The Bruins have won for years and that counts for something, but have their least experienced team in a long time.

Murray State got through its first two MVC games with close wins. The Racers beat Texas A&M when it was ranked but have also eaten some puzzling losses. They have a tough stretch in the first couple of weeks after Christmas with a home game against SIU and the Iowa daily double – Drake and UNI – on the road.

Missouri State has potential but hasn’t really figured out its playing rotation or its identity. Dana Ford’s teams usually get better as the year goes on but fans in Springfield are already grumbling about things like ugly home losses to Fort Wayne. They could use a quick start to the bulk of league play.

Northern Iowa is limited offensively, although the return of Nate Heise from a wrist injury will help. But the Panthers still defend and play hard, and still have Ben Jacobson running the show, so they can’t be counted out. However, expecting more than a middle-of-the-pack showing this year might not be realistic.

THE SPOILERS

UIC has a chance to be good in a couple of years and it is 8-5 so far, but its 0-2 league record is a better indication that it might struggle in its first MVC season. Illinois State can win on any given night but hasn’t shown the consistency to put together any kind of long winning streak.

Valparaiso has two front-line MVC players in Ben Krikke and Kobe King but not much else beyond that. Evansville plays hard and tries to do the right things under first-year coach David Ragland, but is just too limited offensively to beat good teams.