MVC Notebook | Seven wins not enough for most MVC teams

After Saturday’s 28-21 win over SIU that got Youngstown State’s football team to seven wins for the year, Penguins coach Doug Phillips made his pitch for an at-large FCS playoff berth to the selection committee.

“Seven wins in the Missouri Valley has proven over the last 10 to 12 years that you deserve a right to get into that 24-team (postseason),” he said. “We did what we needed to do.”

Not this year. YSU was squeezed out of the postseason by the selection committee, which looked at the MVFC with a critical eye it hasn’t shown in a long time. The only seven-win team from the Valley to make the postseason was North Dakota.

And the Fighting Hawks probably wouldn’t have made it had they not pulled out a 35-30 win on October 8 at YSU. Their resume was pretty solid throughout the year, but they still had to travel for their first round game at Weber State.

The Valley only got three teams in the FCS shindig this time around, a far cry from last year. Five MVFC teams got into the field last year, including 7-4 SIU after a last-week blowout home loss to YSU and 6-5 Northern Iowa for playing such a difficult schedule.

UNI’s 6-5 record this year didn’t earn a playoff spot. Its 0-3 start left it no margin for error, meaning two and three-point home losses to Illinois State and South Dakota State, respectively, were killers.

Top-seeded South Dakota State and No. 3 North Dakota State earned first-round byes. SDSU seems to have a pretty smooth path to a potential national semifinal opposite No. 4 Montana State, which would be a rematch of a semifinal from last year that the Bobcats won in Bozeman.

NDSU appears to have a clear path to the semifinals as well, although if No. 2 Sacramento State wins two home games, the Bison would have to leave the Fargodome for that matchup.

WINS VS. SCHEDULE

The selection committee, according to some, appeared to send a clear message Sunday with its bracket announcement: Play a tough schedule at your own risk.

Many were baffled by undefeated Holy Cross receiving a No. 8 seed and a first round bye, considering its low schedule strength. While the Crusaders earned an FBS win over Buffalo, they also play in the Patriot League, which isn’t considered to be on par with the Valley or the Big Sky Conference.

Fordham also earned a playoff spot in spite of a soft schedule, while Gardner-Webb’s 6-5 mark somehow was judged good enough for a playoff berth ahead of someone like UNI or YSU. This isn’t anything new for the committee, either.

In 2019, when SIU won five of its last six games to finish 7-5 with an FBS win at UMass and a close loss to eventual champion North Dakota State, the committee left it out. One of those losses was a second FBS game at Arkansas State in which the Salukis had a legitimate chance to win in the second half.

THREE-DOT STUFF

It didn’t take Murray State long to demonstrate that it will probably do a little better than the 8th-place finish predicted for it in the MVC preseason poll. Its win over then-No. 24 Texas A&M on Nov. 17 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational was the league’s first against a Top 25 program this year. The Racers ended up finishing third in the event. … Drake’s Tucker DeVries needed just five shots to score 22 points Monday when the Bulldogs stopped Tarleton State 71-64 for the championship of a tournament in the Virgin Islands. DeVries was 5 of 5 from the field, 4 of 4 from 3 and 8 of 8 at the line. … Illinois State’s Paige Robinson became the first NCAA women’s basketball player in four years to score 37 points and go 7 of 7 on 3-pointers when she pulled it off Sunday in a win over Wisconsin. That was the Redbirds’ first home win over a Big 10 team since 2012.